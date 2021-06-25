Global Keloid Treatment Market (2021 to 2026) - by Product, Type, End-user and Geography

Dublin, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Keloid Treatment Market (2021-2026) by Product, Type, End user,, Geography and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A keloid is a tough heaped-up scar that rises above the rest of the skin, generally pink or purple. Keloids have irregularly shaped scar that develops on the skin and enlarges progressively. According to the American Burn Association, in 2016, more than 40,000 hospitalizations resulted from burn injuries. This leads to increased demand for hypertrophic and keloid scar treatments.



The global keloid treatment market is expected to grow due to the rapid development made by the technologically upgraded skincare products. Also, growing awareness amongst the people regarding the availability of treatment options and other products available to cure keloid is a key factor in helping the keloid treatment market growth. The introduction of technologically advanced products, such as laser therapies, will also support market growth. These products help to reduce scars caused due to burns, trauma injuries, and surgery. These factors, coupled with a subsequent increase in the number of cosmetic procedures, has accelerated the demand for topical products.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increase in the demand for aesthetics

Growth in the number of road accidents and burn cases

Increase in the availability of technologically advanced products

Restraints

The high cost of laser-based products

Opportunities

Emerging economies provide a pool of opportunities to market players

Growing awareness among people regarding the availability of treatment options

General preference for plastic surgeries due to technical advancement in treatment procedures.

Segments Covered



Based on product type, the global keloid treatment market is segmented into Elastic Wraps, Sprays, Ointment, Creams, Oils, Topical Gels & Gel Sheets. In 2020, elastic wraps are expected to bear the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to its increase in demand and general use. Elastic wraps are widely used as a stretchable bandage to create localized pressure by segments of end-user of the keloid treatment market.



Based on treatment, the global keloid treatment market is segmented into ligature, radiation therapy, surgical treatment, laser treatment, steroid injections, corticosteroid injections (intralesional steroids), Silicone gel or sheeting, interferon. In 2020, the laser instruments segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth over the forecasted period as laser treatments are comparatively painless. Besides, they have numerous other benefits, such as minimized healing time and lesser adverse effects. Injectable held a significant share of the market in 2017, as they proved to be rapid and cost-effective alternatives.



Based on end-users, the global keloid treatment market is segmented into dermatology clinics, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers. Hospitals generated the maximum revenue in 2020 due to the availability of a wide range of treatment options for scar removal. In case of emergencies, such as major accidents, hospitals are the preferred choice of treatment as they provide care during the recovery period as well.



North America held the largest market share in the global keloid treatment market and is likely to witness steady development in the coming years. The high prevalence of burn injuries, skin-related disorders, and trauma are among the major factors responsible for market expansion. Moreover, the availability and adoption of advanced treatment options, such as laser treatments are estimated to support the growth.

Company Profiles



Some key players operating in the hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment market include Valeant, RXi Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, and Pacific World Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC, Enaltus, LLC, Merz, Inc, Lumenis, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Cynosure, Inc, Scar Heal, Inc., Molnlycke Health Care AB, and Perrigo Company plc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Description



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Trends



5. Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6. Keloid Treatment Market, by product type

6.1 Elastic Wraps

6.2 Sprays

6.3 Ointment

6.4 Creams

6.5 Oils

6.6 Topical Gels & Gel Sheets



7. Keloid Treatment Market, By Treatment

7.1 Ligature

7.2 Radiation Therapy

7.3 Cry Therapy

7.4 Surgical Treatment

7.5 Laser Treatment

7.6 Steroid Injections

7.7 Corticosteroid injections (Intralesional steroids)

7.8 Silicone gel or sheeting

7.9 Interferon



8. Keloid Treatment Market, by End User

8.1 Dermatology clinics

8.2 Hospitals

8.3 Ambulatory surgical centers

8.4 Others



9. Keloid Treatment Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 South America

9.3.1 Brazil

9.3.2 Argentina

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 UK

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 Germany

9.4.4 Italy

9.4.5 Rest of Europe

9.5 Asia-Pacific

9.5.1 China

9.5.2 Japan

9.5.3 India

9.5.4 Australia

9.5.5 Rest of APAC

9.6 Middle East and Africa



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

10.3.4 Investments & Funding



11. Company Profiles

11.1 Valeant

11.1.1 Introduction

11.1.2 Financial Overview

11.1.3 Product Portfolio

11.1.4 Recent Developments

11.1.5 Key personnel

11.2 RXi Pharamaceuticals

11.3 Novartis

11.4 Pacific World Corporation

11.5 Smith & Nephew

11.6 Enaltus

11.7 Merz

11.8 Lumenis

11.9 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

11.10 Cynosure

11.11 Scar Heal

11.12 Molnlycke Health Care AB

11.13 Perrigo Company plc

11.14 NewMedical Technology



12. Appendix

12.1 Questionnaire



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7dxk20