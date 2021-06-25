Amun Launches Two New index Tokens To Simplify Access To The Ethereum DeFi Ecosystem

Seychelles 24 June 2021 — Amun LTD is pleased announce the launch of two new crypto token products: the DeFi Index Token (DFI) and DeFi Momentum Index (DMX). DFI and DMX provide the crypto community with diversified access to the top decentralized finance protocols in the Ethereum ecosystem.

DeFi is crypto’s most vibrant ecosystem with over $50 billion in total value locked and hundreds of projects spanning lending, borrowing, exchanges, and more. DeFi’s dizzying pace of change also makes it a challenge for participants. New projects are constantly hitting the market and scams are sadly a frequent occurrence.



DFI and DMX employ rule-based smart contracts to provide broad exposure to the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem in an easy, automated, and cost efficient manner.



“Amun’s mission is to make buying crypto easy, safe, and efficient. Our sister company 21Shares is the world's largest issuer of crypto exchange-traded products. With the launch of DFI and DMX, we are now bringing innovative and easy to use on-chain products that simplify access for crypto natives,” says Hany Rashwan, CEO of Amun.



DFI



The DeFi Index (DFI) Token is the easiest way to gain exposure to blue chip DeFi projects. It selects the top eight DeFi projects by market capitalization and allocates them equal-weight in the index. Because the pace of innovation in DeFi is far greater than traditional finance, upstarts often surpass incumbents in weeks rather than years. By being equally weighted, DFI captures more of a protocol’s growth phase compared to market weighted indices. DFI rebalances monthly to lock-in gains and is fee free until 2022.

DMX



Finding the next project that’s about to “moon” is one of the most lucrative but time consuming tasks of crypto. Amun’s DeFi Momentum Index (DMX) is designed to automate this process by automatically allocating based on price momentum calculated using the relative strength index. DeFi protocols with the eight highest momentum factors are selected and allocated equal-weight. In bull markets, DMX acquires tokens with the strongest price action while in bear markets, DMX shifts its allocation to include stablecoins for downside protection. Holdings may enter or leave the portfolio daily. Portfolio weights rebalances monthly.

To celebrate the launch of DFI and DMX, Amun will be rewarding early buyers with a prize pool of $100,000 in the form of popular tokens such as UNI, COMP, and CRV.



DFI and DMX tokens can be accessed through Amun.com, Zerion, and Uniswap.



About Amun



Amun Limited is a technology company that simplifies access to crypto. Amun’s tokens are smart contracts that are easy to use and professionally-built. All smart contracts are open-source for the benefit of the crypto community. The Amun team consists of an experienced mix of engineers, product managers, and marketers with the sole mission to bring innovative and useful instruments to the crypto market. Amun’s sister company, 21Shares AG, is the Swiss-based issuer of fully-collateralized, passive investment ETPs (trackers) of crypto assets.





Press Contact

James Wang (@draecomino). press@amun.com





Disclaimer

This document has been prepared and issued by Amun Limited (“Amun”).

Crypto asset trading involves a high degree of risk. The crypto asset market is new to many and unproven and may have the potential to not grow as expected. Currently, there is relatively small use of crypto assets in the retail and commercial marketplace in comparison to relatively large use by speculators, thus contributing to price volatility that could adversely affect the value of any crypto assets. In order to participate in the trading of crypto assets, you should be capable of evaluating the merits and risks of the investment and be able to bear the economic risk of losing your entire investment.



Nothing in this document (or any other documents mentioned herein) is or should be considered to be an invitation to enter into an investment and is not intended to be an offering of securities in any jurisdiction nor does it constitute an offer or an invitation to sell shares, securities or rights belonging to the Issuer or any related or associated company. This document has not been registered with or approved by any regulator in any jurisdiction. The information provided does not constitute a prospectus or any offering and does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to invest in any jurisdiction.



Readers are cautioned that any historical performance information or forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results or performance may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. The information contained herein may not be considered as economic, legal, tax, or other advice and users are cautioned against basing undue reliance or decisions solely on the content hereof.



Any historical performance included in this document may be based on back testing which is a means of evaluating a particular strategy by applying it to historical data to simulate what the performance of such strategy would have been. Back-tested performance is purely hypothetical and is provided in this document solely for informational purposes and neither represents actual performance nor should it be interpreted as an indication of actual or future performance.



Neither Amun, nor any affiliate, nor any of their respective officers, directors, partners, or employees accepts any liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from any use of the Tokens or this document or its contents.



Tokens are complex and incorporate a high degree of risk and should only be accessed or interacted with by persons with appropriate technical knowledge who have experience with similar products.



Any Tokens are held and administered solely by you through your wallet, and Amun shall have no access to or responsibility in regard to your wallet or any Crypto Asset held in your wallet. No wallets are created by Amun and no custody of crypto assets is provided. Amun is not providing any form of intermediary or regulated services. Amun is not a financial institution, financial intermediary, robo-adviser, custodian, exchange, or broker dealer.