Sweet Protection’s Trailblazer Mips tops the renowned Virginia Tech Helmet Ratings

Sweet Protection, the industry leader in high-performance Helmets, Eyewear, and Technical clothing announced today that its celebrated Trailblazer Mips Helmet has received the highest rating to date of more than 120 helmets currently tested by the renowned Virginia Tech Biomechanics Helmet Lab.

In collaboration with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Virginia Tech Biomechanics Helmet Lab impact tests helmets to evaluate its ability to reduce linear acceleration and rotational velocity of the head resulting from a range of impacts a cyclist might experience. Virginia Tech has conducted these tests since 2011 and the ratings are the culmination of over 10 years of research on head impacts in sports to identify which helmets best reduce concussion risk. See the Bicycle Helmet Ratings here: https://helmet.beam.vt.edu/bicycle-helmet-ratings.html

“This is excellent news! It’s really satisfying to see that the helmet technology we have spent years developing gets such a high rating. I’m proud to have this stated by a renowned third party like Virginia Tech, and I’m looking forward to seeing more of our helmets being tested as we’re relentlessly trying to improve our helmets to make them safer”, says Ståle Møller, Director of Design & Development at Sweet Protection.

Released in March 2020, the Trailblazer Mips Helmet is Sweet Protection’s latest take on the ultimate trail helmet. With its trickle-down shell technology based on decades of experience and development, the Trailblazer Mips Helmet provides strength and performance with its unique 4-piece variable shell construction. The helmet introduces an updated design with a contemporary take on the Sweet Protection DNA with a more progressive style.

The Trailblazer Mips Helmet is featuring an adjustable visor with a new visor mechanism, very efficient ventilation including the proven STACC ventilation and a completely new Occigrip turn dial adjustment system. As all Sweet Protection’s helmets, this model is equipped with the Mips technology, a low-friction layer intended to help reduce rotational forces to the head.

“On behalf of the Sweet Protection family, I’m extremely happy to learn about the recent test results from the recognized helmet test program at Virginia Tech. The rating has quickly grown to be an industry reference when it comes to helmet safety, particularly in the North American markets. Seeing our Trailblazer Mips Helmet on top of the list with the best score of any helmet they have ever tested confirms that our helmet technology is world-class. It’s that simple – and important”, says Atle Enberget, Director of Sales & Marketing at Sweet Protection.

“The Virginia Tech Biomechanics Helmet Lab feels very rewarded when helmet companies utilize our real-world testing protocols to improve helmet performance, which keeps people safer,” said Barry Miller, Director of Outreach and Business Development at the Virginia Tech Biomechanics Helmet Lab.

About Sweet Protection

Sweet Protection is based out of the small village of Trysil, Norway, and was founded by a tight-knit group of skiers, cyclists, and whitewater kayakers, always on the search to make the best possible products. ‘Sweet’ blends industry-leading innovation with the finest craftsmanship available to create the most advanced Helmets, Eyewear, and Apparel. The multi-award-winning team of designers, skilled technicians, and the amazing team of athletes have pushed the envelope of what’s possible with functional equipment. The ‘sweet’ team are overachievers with extremely high expectations for the products, way above and beyond industry certifications and standardized tests. Sweet Protection builds the gear they use and stands behind every product they make. No compromise. Their passion is your protection. www.sweetprotection.com

