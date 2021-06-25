New York, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Inkjet Printers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology ; End User and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06099478/?utm_source=GNW



Industrial inkjet printing uses inkjet technology to print or deposit materials as a part of the manufacturing process of a product on a production line.The idea is similar to that of a desktop inkjet printer, but the scale is vastly different in terms of machine size and speed, as well as the diversity of fluids that must be deposited.



The industrial inkjet printers are majorly used for labelling and coding a product. The rising global packaging industry, combined with the faster operating speeds provided by industrial inkjet printers, is anticipated to increase the use of industrial inkjet printers in packaging.



Based on end user, the industrial inkjet printers market is segmented into food and beverages, automobile, packaging, cosmetic, medical, and others.The packaging segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020 and is also expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Inkjet printers were initially created for use in packaging coding and labelling applications.Large size inkjet printers are used in the packaging sector to print high-quality labels and containers.



Big format printers provide various advantages, including quick turnaround time, inexpensive printing costs, and flexibility.During the packing process, inkjet printers are widely utilized for inline printing of date and lot codes.



These printers minimize issues such as blurred or missing prints, as well as holes in films, which are typically created by contact printing methods such as stamping. The use of built-in sensors and optimization can result in flawless and clear marking. Inkjet printers are easy to install on both high-speed production lines and packing machines. When encoders are used with printers, the printing speed is automatically changed to match the film/line speed, ensuring consistent printing.



Based on region, the industrial inkjet printers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.In 2020, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the market.



The market growth in this region is mainly attributed to changing lifestyles and increasing influence of e-commerce, which is transforming the shopping culture in the region.Moreover, amid COVID-19 pandemic, the number of online customers in the region is increasing significantly as people are preferring the online mode of shopping than visiting physical stores and crowded areas.



Such factors are driving the growth of the e-commerce.Moreover, the increasing influence of foreign manufacturers and their products have raised awareness among the local manufacturers in Asia Pacific regarding the importance of packaging in consumers’ purchase decisions.



This has significantly propelled the growth of the industrial inkjet printers market, especially in the packaging sector.



A few key players operating in the industrial inkjet printers market are Anser Coding, Beijing Hi-Pack Coding, Citronix, Control Print, Domino, Ebs Ink Jet Systeme, Hitachi, Iconotech, ITW Company, Kba-Metronic, Keyence, Kortho, Leibinger, Linx, Markem-Imaje, Matthews Marking Systems, Squid Ink Manufacturing, United Barcode Systems, Videojet, Weber Marking, and Zanasi.



The size of overall global industrial inkjet printers market has been derived using both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the industrial inkjet printers market.

