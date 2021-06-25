Worldwide Cannabidiol Industry to 2026 - Infusing CBD in Various Food and Non-food Applications Presents Opportunities

Dublin, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cannabidiol Market (2021-2026) by Source, Distribution Channel, Product, Route of Administration, End-user, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Cannabidiol Market is estimated to be USD 2.73 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6.37 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.5%.
Market Dynamics
The antibiotic and analgesic effects & properties present in Cannabidiol, which can be used to treat a variety of ailments such as anxiety, nausea, stress, chronic pain, neurological conditions, and seizures, are likely to contribute to the growth of the market. Growing medical applications of CBD, growing R&D in medical cannabis, and increasing product adoption and utilization due to government approvals bolstered the market growth for Cannabidiol. Changing regulatory landscape and legalization for approval of CBD-based products globally is also expected to propel the market growth.
However, the factor such as the high cost of CBD and barriers in its marketing hinders the market growth. Also, the lack of consumer awareness is impeding market growth. The absence of legalization programs in several Asian and African countries is also impeding the growth of the CBD market.
Market Segmentation
The Global Cannabidiol Market is segmented further based on Source, Distribution Channel, Product, Route of Administration, End-User, and Geography.
By Source, the market is classified as Hemp and Marijuana. The Marijuana-derived CBD segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.
By Distribution Channel, the market is segmented as Business to Consumer (B2C) and Business to Business (B2B). The B2C segment is further divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online stores. B2C segment, and particularly Hospital Pharmacies, is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.
By Product, the market is classified as Food Grade and Therapeutic Grade. The Therapeutic Grade segment holds the highest market share.
By Route of Administration, the market is classified as Inhalation (Smoke or Vapor), Aerosol Spray, Capsules, Tincture Spray, And Others. Among all, the Capsules segment holds the highest market share.
By End-user, the market is classified as Medical, Pharmaceutical, Wellness, and Others. The Medical segment holds the highest market share.
By Geography, North America accounted for the dominant share of the market and is expected to retain its leading position.
Recent Developments
1. Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway Launches First-Ever CBD Fitness Program. - 11th May 2020
2. Canadian cannabis firms Tilray and Aphria reveal £2.8bn merger. - 16th December 2020
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are ENDOCA, Medical Marijuana, Inc., Isodiol, Cannoid, LLC, Canopy Growth Corporation, FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES, NuLeaf Naturals, Phyto Animal Health, Aurora Cannabis, CBD American Shaman, CV Sciences among others.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Cannabidiol Market.
- The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.1.1 Increasing Approvals for Medicinal Cannabies Products for Various Medical Applications such as Pain Management, Appetite Enhancement, and Reducing Eye Pressure
4.2.1.2 Growing Research & Development in Medical Cannabies
4.2.1.3 Growing Legalization of Cannabis-Based Products
4.2.1.4 Rise in the Number of Retailers Selling CBD-Based Products
4.2.1.5 Increasing Preference towards Cannabis Extracts such as Oils and Tinctures
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations for the use of CBD-based Products
4.2.2.2 The High Cost of CBD
4.2.2.3 Barriers in Terms of Marketing of CBD-Based Products
4.2.2.4 Lack of Consumer Awareness
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.3.1 Infusing CBD in Various Food and Non-Food Applications
4.2.4 Challenges
4.2.4.1 Lack of Standardizations Regarding The Quality of Products
4.2.4.2 Side Effects Associated with CBD
4.2.4.3 Duplicate & Synthetic Products Available in The Market
4.3 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Cannabidiol Market, By Source
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hemp
6.3 Marijuana
7 Global Cannabidiol Market, By Distribution Channel
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Business to Business (B2B)
7.3 Business to Consumer (B2C)
7.3.1 Hospital Pharmacies
7.3.2 Online Stores
7.3.3 Retail Pharmacies
8 Global Cannabidiol Market, By Product
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Food Grade
8.3 Therapeutic Grade
9 Global Cannabidiol Market, By Routes of Administration
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Inhalation (Smoke or Vapor)
9.3 Aerosol Spray
9.4 Capsules
9.5 Tincture Spray
9.6 Others
10 Global Cannabidiol Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Medical
10.2.1 Chronic Pain
10.2.2 Mental Disorders
10.2.3 Cancer
10.2.4 Others
10.3 Pharmaceutical
10.4 Wellness
10.4.1 Food & Beverages
10.4.2 Personal Care & Cosmetics
10.4.3 Nutraceuticals
10.5 Other End Users
11 Global Cannabidiol Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 South America
11.3.1 Brazil
11.3.2 Argentina
11.4 Europe
11.4.1 UK
11.4.2 France
11.4.3 Germany
11.4.4 Italy
11.4.5 Spain
11.4.6 Rest of Europe
11.5 Asia-Pacific
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 Japan
11.5.3 India
11.5.4 Indonesia
11.5.5 Malaysia
11.5.6 South Korea
11.5.7 Australia
11.5.8 Russia
11.5.9 Rest of APAC
11.6 Rest of the World
11.6.1 Qatar
11.6.2 Saudi Arabia
11.6.3 South Africa
11.6.4 United Arab Emirates
11.6.5 Latin America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Quadrant
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Competitive Scenario
12.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
12.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships
12.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
12.3.4 Investments & funding
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Canopy Growth Corporation
13.2 Isodiol
13.3 Medical Marijuana Inc
13.4 CV Sciences
13.5 Aurora Cannabis
13.6 NuLeaf Naturals
13.7 Maricann, Inc. (Wayland Group Corporation)
13.8 Tilray
13.9 GW Pharmaceuticals, plc
13.10 ABcann Medicinals, Inc. (VIVO Cannabis)
13.11 Organigram Holding, Inc.
13.12 Tikun Olam
13.13 The Cronos Group
13.14 Cannoid, LLC
13.15 Folium Biosciences
13.16 Kazmira
13.17 IrieCBD
13.18 Cura Cannabis Solutions
13.19 CBD American Shaman
13.20 General Cannabis Corp.
13.21 Insys Therapeutics, Inc
13.22 Endoca
13.23 Phyto Animal Health
14 Appendix
14.1 Questionnaire
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jki7x3