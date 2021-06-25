Worldwide Cannabidiol Industry to 2026 - Infusing CBD in Various Food and Non-food Applications Presents Opportunities

Dublin, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cannabidiol Market (2021-2026) by Source, Distribution Channel, Product, Route of Administration, End-user, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cannabidiol Market is estimated to be USD 2.73 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6.37 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.5%.



Market Dynamics



The antibiotic and analgesic effects & properties present in Cannabidiol, which can be used to treat a variety of ailments such as anxiety, nausea, stress, chronic pain, neurological conditions, and seizures, are likely to contribute to the growth of the market. Growing medical applications of CBD, growing R&D in medical cannabis, and increasing product adoption and utilization due to government approvals bolstered the market growth for Cannabidiol. Changing regulatory landscape and legalization for approval of CBD-based products globally is also expected to propel the market growth.



However, the factor such as the high cost of CBD and barriers in its marketing hinders the market growth. Also, the lack of consumer awareness is impeding market growth. The absence of legalization programs in several Asian and African countries is also impeding the growth of the CBD market.



Market Segmentation



The Global Cannabidiol Market is segmented further based on Source, Distribution Channel, Product, Route of Administration, End-User, and Geography.



By Source, the market is classified as Hemp and Marijuana. The Marijuana-derived CBD segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.



By Distribution Channel, the market is segmented as Business to Consumer (B2C) and Business to Business (B2B). The B2C segment is further divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online stores. B2C segment, and particularly Hospital Pharmacies, is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.



By Product, the market is classified as Food Grade and Therapeutic Grade. The Therapeutic Grade segment holds the highest market share.



By Route of Administration, the market is classified as Inhalation (Smoke or Vapor), Aerosol Spray, Capsules, Tincture Spray, And Others. Among all, the Capsules segment holds the highest market share.



By End-user, the market is classified as Medical, Pharmaceutical, Wellness, and Others. The Medical segment holds the highest market share.



By Geography, North America accounted for the dominant share of the market and is expected to retain its leading position.



Recent Developments

1. Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway Launches First-Ever CBD Fitness Program. - 11th May 2020

2. Canadian cannabis firms Tilray and Aphria reveal £2.8bn merger. - 16th December 2020



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are ENDOCA, Medical Marijuana, Inc., Isodiol, Cannoid, LLC, Canopy Growth Corporation, FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES, NuLeaf Naturals, Phyto Animal Health, Aurora Cannabis, CBD American Shaman, CV Sciences among others.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Cannabidiol Market.

The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Increasing Approvals for Medicinal Cannabies Products for Various Medical Applications such as Pain Management, Appetite Enhancement, and Reducing Eye Pressure

4.2.1.2 Growing Research & Development in Medical Cannabies

4.2.1.3 Growing Legalization of Cannabis-Based Products

4.2.1.4 Rise in the Number of Retailers Selling CBD-Based Products

4.2.1.5 Increasing Preference towards Cannabis Extracts such as Oils and Tinctures

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations for the use of CBD-based Products

4.2.2.2 The High Cost of CBD

4.2.2.3 Barriers in Terms of Marketing of CBD-Based Products

4.2.2.4 Lack of Consumer Awareness

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Infusing CBD in Various Food and Non-Food Applications

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Lack of Standardizations Regarding The Quality of Products

4.2.4.2 Side Effects Associated with CBD

4.2.4.3 Duplicate & Synthetic Products Available in The Market

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Cannabidiol Market, By Source

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hemp

6.3 Marijuana



7 Global Cannabidiol Market, By Distribution Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Business to Business (B2B)

7.3 Business to Consumer (B2C)

7.3.1 Hospital Pharmacies

7.3.2 Online Stores

7.3.3 Retail Pharmacies



8 Global Cannabidiol Market, By Product

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Food Grade

8.3 Therapeutic Grade



9 Global Cannabidiol Market, By Routes of Administration

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Inhalation (Smoke or Vapor)

9.3 Aerosol Spray

9.4 Capsules

9.5 Tincture Spray

9.6 Others



10 Global Cannabidiol Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Medical

10.2.1 Chronic Pain

10.2.2 Mental Disorders

10.2.3 Cancer

10.2.4 Others

10.3 Pharmaceutical

10.4 Wellness

10.4.1 Food & Beverages

10.4.2 Personal Care & Cosmetics

10.4.3 Nutraceuticals

10.5 Other End Users



11 Global Cannabidiol Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 South America

11.3.1 Brazil

11.3.2 Argentina

11.4 Europe

11.4.1 UK

11.4.2 France

11.4.3 Germany

11.4.4 Italy

11.4.5 Spain

11.4.6 Rest of Europe

11.5 Asia-Pacific

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 Japan

11.5.3 India

11.5.4 Indonesia

11.5.5 Malaysia

11.5.6 South Korea

11.5.7 Australia

11.5.8 Russia

11.5.9 Rest of APAC

11.6 Rest of the World

11.6.1 Qatar

11.6.2 Saudi Arabia

11.6.3 South Africa

11.6.4 United Arab Emirates

11.6.5 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Quadrant

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships

12.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

12.3.4 Investments & funding



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Canopy Growth Corporation

13.2 Isodiol

13.3 Medical Marijuana Inc

13.4 CV Sciences

13.5 Aurora Cannabis

13.6 NuLeaf Naturals

13.7 Maricann, Inc. (Wayland Group Corporation)

13.8 Tilray

13.9 GW Pharmaceuticals, plc

13.10 ABcann Medicinals, Inc. (VIVO Cannabis)

13.11 Organigram Holding, Inc.

13.12 Tikun Olam

13.13 The Cronos Group

13.14 Cannoid, LLC

13.15 Folium Biosciences

13.16 Kazmira

13.17 IrieCBD

13.18 Cura Cannabis Solutions

13.19 CBD American Shaman

13.20 General Cannabis Corp.

13.21 Insys Therapeutics, Inc

13.22 Endoca

13.23 Phyto Animal Health



14 Appendix

14.1 Questionnaire

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jki7x3