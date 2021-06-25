Global Real Estate Crowdfunding Market Outlook 2021-2028: Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning are Expected to Drive Market Growth

Dublin, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Real Estate Crowdfunding Market Outlook 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global real estate crowdfunding market registered is anticipated to grow with a magnificent CAGR of 33.4% during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028.



Real estate crowdfunding is a new and revolutionary way for business owners to raise money for their business. The process involves reaching out to a large pool of small investors who contribute a small amount of money in real estate projects instead of asking one investor for a huge investment.

Factors such as the rising number of real estate activities, along with the increasing favorable regulations of government of nations worldwide for crowdfunding in the real estate sector, are anticipated to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.

Additionally, factors such as the growing adoption of IT technologies, such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, machine learning and others, in the real estate sector for sourcing funds, coupled with the increasing globalization and industrialization, and the favorable government initiatives for crowdfunding, are anticipated to drive the market growth in the coming years.



The global real estate crowdfunding market consists of numerous segments, which are segmented by investors, model, real estate sector, and by region. The crowdfunding model segment is further bifurcated into lending and equity crowdfunding. Out of these segments, the lending crowdfunding segment registered the largest market share in the year 2019.

In addition, the real estate sector segment is further bifurcated into residential and commercial sectors. Out of these segments, the residential sector is projected to grab the largest market share by the end of 2021.



Based on region, the global real estate crowdfunding market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, out of which, the market in North America is projected to hold the second largest share of close to 30% by the end of 2021, and is primarily driven by nations such as the United States and Canada.



Some of the prominent players in the global real estate crowdfunding market are CrowdStreet, Inc., RM Technologies LLC, RealCrowd, Inc., Groundbreaker Technologies, Inc., Groundfloor Finance Inc., DiversyFund, Inc., EstateGuru OU, AHP Servicing LLC, Crowdestate AS, and Fundrise, LLC.



Key Topics Covered:



Global Real Estate Crowdfunding Market



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Product overview



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research process

2.1.1. Primary research

2.1.2. Secondary research

2.1.3. Market size estimation



3. Executive Summary-Global Real Estate Crowdfunding Market



4. COVID-19 impact on Global Real Estate Crowdfunding Market



5. Policies and Regulations Landscape



6. Analysis of Fundraising Model in real estate crowdfunding market

6.1. Fixed Model

6.2. Flexible model



7. Market Dynamics

7.1. Drivers

7.2. Restraints

7.3. Opportunities

7.4. Trends



8. Assessment of Use Cases of Real Estate Crowdfunding Market



9. Analysis of Operating Costs Incurred in Real Estate Crowdfunding Market

9.1. Platform Fees

9.2. Equity (additional) Fees

9.3. Marketing Costs

9.4. Project Specific Costs

9.5. Realization Costs



10. Assessment of Tax Implications in Real Estate Crowdfunding

10.1. Income tax

10.2. Capital Gains Tax

10.3. Depreciation Recapture

10.4. State Taxes



11. Focus on Investor Perspective



12. Analysis on volume of crowdfunding: P2P lending and equity crowdfunding



13. Number of crowdfunding platforms



14. Global perspective on crowd funding platform



15. Analysis on Institutional investors



16. Impact of block chain technology in Real estate crowdfunding market



17. Overview on Bitcoin crowdfunding



18. Block chain in Real estate crowdfunding- Use case analysis



19. Elaborate analysis on third party verifiers and other service providers- opportunities in the ventures



20. Competitive Landscape



21. Global Real Estate Crowdfunding Market Industry Outlook (2019-2028)

21.1. By Investors

21.1.1. Individual investors, 2019-2028F (USD million)

21.1.2. Institutional investors, 2019-2028F (USD million)

21.2. By crowdfunding model

21.2.1. Lending crowdfunding, 2019-2028F (USD million)

21.2.2. Equity crowdfunding, 2019-2028F (USD million)

21.3. By real estate sector

21.3.1. Residential2019-2028F (USD million)

21.3.2. Commercial, 2019-2028F (USD million)



22. Regional Real Estate Crowdfunding Market Industry Outlook



Companies Mentioned

CrowdStreet Inc.

RM Technologies LLC

RealCrowd Inc.

Groundbreaker Technologies Inc.

Groundfloor Finance Inc.

DiversyFund Inc.

EstateGuru OU

AHP Servicing LLC

Crowdestate AS

Fundrise LLC.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7eynh5