Helicopter Landing Gear Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Material, and Application

Landing gear manufacturers are investing in emerging technologies and focusing on building advanced landing gear systems as new helicopter models are entering the aviation sector.They are currently focusing on corrosion resistance, noise reduction, additive manufacturing, use of composites and other materials for weight reduction, move toward electric design, and integration of many types of sensors, among other things.



During the forecast period, technological advancements will help the market’s growth.Composites are heavily utilized for structural components of helicopters, owing to their stiffness and superior specific strength properties compared to steel and aluminum.



Also, weight reduction is one of the factors influencing the use of composites.The first ever composite landing gear component was designed at National Aerospace Laboratory.



It was a torque link for NH-90 helicopter’s main landing gear. In the landing gear applications, torque link is utilized to prevent landing gear from wobbling during landing operations. In the framework of various technology programs, the Structures Technology Department—as a part

of the Aerospace Vehicles division of NLR—has designed numerous composite landing gear

components for fighter aircraft and large military helicopters.

Based on type, the skids segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global helicopter landing gear market during the forecast period.Skid landing gear typically consists of two longitudinal skid tubes that make contact with the ground and two cross tubes that link the skid tubes to the helicopter’s fuselage; however, other designs are also available.



Because skid landing gear is simple and light, it is the greatest option for tiny helicopters, where weight is always an issue.Based on material, the market is segmented into aluminum landing gear set, steel landing gear set, composite landing gear set, and titanium landing gear set.



Similarly, based on application, the market is segmented into civil helicopter and military helicopter.In terms of geography, in 2020, North America was the fastest growing region.



North America is one of the most significant markets for helicopter landing gear providers, owing to different breakthroughs in helicopter landing gear type and presence of major helicopter manufacturers such as The Bell Helicopter Textron, Inc.; Hughes Helicopters, Inc.; and Sikorsky Aircraft.

The COVID-19 outbreak has severely disrupted the supply chain and manufacturing of mechanical equipment, including the hardware component of helicopter landing gears.The emergence of COVID-19 virus across the globe, followed by lockdown scenarios, has led the aerospace industry experts to analyze that the industry would face at least a quarter of lag in mechanical equipment supply chain.



This disruption is expected to create tremors through till mid-2021.The mechanical equipment and aerospace industry is likely to pick up pace soon after the governments across the globe lift the various containment measures steadily in order to revive the economy.



The production of the mechanical equipment in the aerospace industry is anticipated to gain pace from 2022, which is further foreseen to positively influence the landing gear equipment and aerospace manufacturing, including hardware components of helicopter landing gears.



The overall helicopter landing gear market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the helicopter landing gear market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the helicopter landing gear market. APPH; Circor Aerospace, Inc.; Dart Aerospace; Eurocarbon B.V.; Liebherr-International Deutschland GMBH; Safran; Sika Interplant Systems Limited; St Engineering; Technodinamika; and Trelleborg Group are among the key players operating in the market.

