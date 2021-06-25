New York, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Frozen Bakery Products Market Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type, Category, and End Use" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06099471/?utm_source=GNW

These products are mostly derived from wheat, rice, and barley.



Frozen bakery products are gradually becoming an essential part of the daily diet, specifically in Europe and North America.



Based on product type, the frozen bakery products market is segmented into breads and rolls, cakes and pastries, cookies and biscuits, and others.The bread and rolls segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.



However, the cookies and biscuits segment are expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.Cookies and biscuits are mostly made from ingredients such as flour, sugar, and oil or fat.



There are many extra fixings in biscuits and cookies such as chocolate, oats, raisins, almond, cashews, and pistachio.The baked cookies are frozen in a single layer or a sheet pan.



Once the individual cookies are frozen, they can be stored in a flat-bottomed airtight container. The layers are separated by a parchment or waxed paper to avoid the sticking of cookies to each other. The cookie dough is frozen depending upon the source of the dough, as well as the ingredients used in it.



Based on region, the frozen bakery products market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.In 2020, Europe accounted for the largest share in the market.



The frozen bakery products can be prepared conveniently as they require minimum time for cooking and baking.Therefore, demand for such products in increasing in the region.



Moreover, the growing demand for ready-to-eat food products owing to hectic work schedules is driving the market growth in the region. According to a report published by Food Drink Europe, the food & beverages industry in Europe accounted for turnover of US$ 1,463.5 billion in 2020 making it one of the largest manufacturing industries in Europe.The growth of this industry is driven by the rising demand for comfort foods, frozen foods, and ready-to-eat meals. Moreover, the foodservice sector is expected to register a notable growth over the coming years leading to the rising trend of cloud kitchen services, quick service restaurants, online food delivery services, and other such factors in Europe. The foodservice industry is one of the most potential end-use industries for frozen bakery products market. This factor is anticipated to further bolster the product demand in the forthcoming years.



A few of the major key players operating in the global frozen bakery products market are Dawn Food Products, Inc.; Europastry, S.A; Lantmannen Unibake.; Grupo Bimbo; S.A.B. Dec.V; Aryzta Ag; General Mills, Inc.; Cole’s Quality Foods Inc.; Conagra Brands, Inc.; and Bridgford Foods Corporation..



The size of overall global frozen bakery products market has been derived using both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the frozen bakery products market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06099471/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________