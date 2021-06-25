Global AI Market in Manufacturing (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Alphabet, Amazon Web Services and General Electric Among Others

Dublin, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Manufacturing Industry 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the artificial intelligence (AI) market in manufacturing industry and it is poised to grow by $7.87 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 28% during the forecast period. The report on artificial intelligence (AI) market in manufacturing industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demand for automation to improve productivity and increasing venture capital investment. In addition, demand for automation to improve productivity is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The artificial intelligence (AI) market in manufacturing industry analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The artificial intelligence (AI) market in manufacturing industry is segmented as below:



By Application

Predictive maintenance and machine inspection

Production planning

Quality control

Others

By Geography

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

This study identifies the evolving industrial IoT and big data integration as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial intelligence (AI) market in manufacturing industry growth during the next few years.



The report on artificial intelligence (AI) market in manufacturing industry covers the following areas:

Artificial intelligence (AI) market in manufacturing industry sizing

Artificial intelligence (AI) market in manufacturing industry forecast

Artificial intelligence (AI) market in manufacturing industry industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading artificial intelligence (AI) market in manufacturing industry vendors that include Alphabet Inc., General Electric Co., Intel Corp., Landing AI, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Siemens AG, International Business Machines Corp., and Amazon Web Services Inc. Also, the artificial intelligence (AI) market in manufacturing industry analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Predictive maintenance and machine inspection - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Production planning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Quality control - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape

Customer Landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

General Electric Co.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Landing AI

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Siemens AG

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

