Global AI Market in Manufacturing (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Alphabet, Amazon Web Services and General Electric Among Others

Dublin, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Manufacturing Industry 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the artificial intelligence (AI) market in manufacturing industry and it is poised to grow by $7.87 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 28% during the forecast period. The report on artificial intelligence (AI) market in manufacturing industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demand for automation to improve productivity and increasing venture capital investment. In addition, demand for automation to improve productivity is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The artificial intelligence (AI) market in manufacturing industry analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.
The artificial intelligence (AI) market in manufacturing industry is segmented as below:
By Application
- Predictive maintenance and machine inspection
- Production planning
- Quality control
- Others
By Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
This study identifies the evolving industrial IoT and big data integration as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial intelligence (AI) market in manufacturing industry growth during the next few years.
The report on artificial intelligence (AI) market in manufacturing industry covers the following areas:
- Artificial intelligence (AI) market in manufacturing industry sizing
- Artificial intelligence (AI) market in manufacturing industry forecast
- Artificial intelligence (AI) market in manufacturing industry industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading artificial intelligence (AI) market in manufacturing industry vendors that include Alphabet Inc., General Electric Co., Intel Corp., Landing AI, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Siemens AG, International Business Machines Corp., and Amazon Web Services Inc. Also, the artificial intelligence (AI) market in manufacturing industry analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Predictive maintenance and machine inspection - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Production planning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Quality control - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
6. Customer landscape
- Customer Landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon Web Services Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- Intel Corp.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Landing AI
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE
- Siemens AG
10. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j0bsmm