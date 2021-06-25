New York, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Flavor Masking Agents Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06099469/?utm_source=GNW

It has the ability to mellow saltiness and bitterness.



Moreover, it masks the bitter tastes of some hydrolyzed proteins and other food substances in pet and animal feed.Bitterness, glycerin flavor, vitamin and mineral flavor, and metallic flavor in a food product are masked with an ingredient that gives an appealing flavor to the end-product.



The growth of the flavor masking agents market is attributed to the increasing consumption of processed foods. Moreover, surging demand from the sports nutrition industry is estimated to boost the market growth in the coming years.



Based on type, the flavor masking agent market is segmented into sweet flavor, salt flavor, fat flavor, bitter flavor, and others.The bitter flavor segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.



The same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.A few examples of bittering agents are denatonium, sucrose octaacetate, quercetin, brucine, and quassin.



While many substances are bitter to some degree, a few are specifically used for their bitterness, especially to balance out different flavors such as sweetness.To balance the taste, caffeine is used as a bitter flavor agent in many beverages, such as soft drinks, hops in beer, and quinine in tonic water.



Bitter melon is an example of a food product that can be used in stir-fries or soups. Ale, like most beers, uses a bittering agent to balance the malt and serve as a preservative. Originally, ale was flavored with fruit and herb mixture. Quinine hydrochloride is used in tonic water and alcoholic drinks as a bittering agent.





Based on region, the flavor masking agents market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of the market.



The growth is attributed by the adaptation to the increasing western lifestyle and food style by the population. Moreover, the food & beverages industry in this region is also well-established and is expected to grow at the highest pace in the coming years owing to the increasing disposable income, rising population, altering demographics such as growing urbanization, and growing organized retail industry.



A few of the major key players operating in the global flavor masking agents market are ADM, Cargill, Incorporated, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Carmi Flavor And Fragrance Co., Inc., Geo Specialty Chemicals, Keva Flavours Pvt. Ltd, and Roquette Freres.



The size of overall global flavor masking agents market has been derived using both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the flavor masking agents market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06099469/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________