New York, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "ePRO, e-Patient Diaries, and eCOA Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type of Solution ; Modality ; End User, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06099467/?utm_source=GNW

Increasing demand for electronic health records (EHRs) and rising use of smartphones are fueling the market growth. However, concerns regarding data privacy is hindering the growth of the ePRO, epatient diaries, and eCOA market.



The usage of electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) is a push toward adapting the ‘new normal’ as it is a method to gather patient data electronically by using technologies such as smart home devices, handheld monitors, wearables, e-diaries, tablets, and web servers to allow the stakeholders (patients, healthy volunteers, investigators and caregivers) in the trials to report outcomes directly and digitally.Although historically COA was only related to the evaluation of Patient-Related Outcomes (PRO), the FDA has now broadened the definition to include PerfO, ClinRO, and ObsRO along with PRO.



In simple terms, when the above parameters are reported electronically, they fit under the eCOA spectrum.



eCOA/ePRO platform has substantial benefits for sponsors and CROs, as it reduces administrative burden, mitigates cost, and fastens trials. Such system shows strong results with fewer errors and discrepancies, improved data quality, clearer signals, and standardized accurate studies. The factors such as the increasing adoption of EHR and government regulations mandating the maintenance of health records drive the growth of the ePRO, epatient diaries, and eCOA market.



The global ePRO, epatient diaries, and eCOA market is segmented on the basis of type of solution, modality, and end user.Based on type of solution, the market is segmented into eCOA (Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessments), ePROs (Patient Reported Outcomes), ClinROs (Clinician Reported Outcomes), ObsROs (Observer Reported Outcomes), PerfOs (Performance Outcomes), and E-Patient Diaries.



The eCOA segment held the largest share of the market in 2020.However, the ePRO segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on modality, the ePRO, epatient diaries, and eCOA market is bifurcated into computer and mobile devices.The mobile devices segment held a larger share of the market in 2020.



Also, the same segment is estimated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period. By end user, the ePRO, epatient diaries, and eCOA market is segmented into clinical trial sponsors, contract research organizations (CROs), hospitals, academic institutes, pharmaceutical companies, and others. The clinical trial sponsors segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, and it is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 15.5% in the market during the forecast period.



Center for Patient and Consumer Engagement, Society for Participatory Medicine, Association for Patient Experience, Institute of Patient and Family Centered Care, Patient Engagement Advisory Committee, and American Association of Healthcare Administrative Management (AAHAM) are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the ePRO, epatient diaries, and eCOA market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06099467/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________