Global Brushless DC Motor Market Is Expected to Reach USD 24.73 billion by 2028 : Fior Markets

Newark, NJ, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global Brushless DC Motor Market is expected to grow from USD 17 billion in 2020 and to reach USD 24.73 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The introduction of sensor-less controllers for BLDC type motors is expected to improve the product's longevity and dependability, and also reduce the number of mechanical misalignments, electrical connections, and the end product's weight and size. Market growth is expected to be driven by the aforementioned factors. Furthermore, the market is propelled by increased activity in the worldwide Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. The need for BLDC motors is increasing as automotive options such as motorised seats, adjustable mirrors, and sunroof systems become more popular.

Brushless DC motors are electrically commutated motors. Current pulses provided by the controller to the motor windings govern the synchronous motor's speed and torque. These motors excel at delivering a large amount of torque across a wide speed range. Brushless motors use permanent magnets to move around a fixed armature, overcoming the difficulty of connecting electricity to the armature. The capabilities and versatility of electronic commutation are extensive. They're known for being silent and being able to hold torque when stationary.

The ability of brushless DC motors to save energy and enhance the operating efficiency of the equipment in which they are used is expected to drive market growth throughout the forecast period. These motors combine high efficiency and dependability, making them cost-effective in a variety of applications such as window lifters, air conditioners, and sun-roof actuators. There is no chance of sparking because these motors are thermally durable, low-maintenance, and operate at low temperatures.

Brushless DC motors are more expensive than other types of motors because they require electric controllers to function properly. These motors were designed to take the place of low-cost brushed DC motors in applications that previously employed them. Brushed DC motors are affordable, but their brushes wear out from rubbing on the contact point and axles, causing them to perform badly. As a result, the brushless DC motor market's growth is constrained by the high cost of brushless DC motors and the necessity for controllers in them.

Key players operating in global Brushless DC Motor Market include ABB Ltd., Ametek, Inc. Allied Motion Technologies, Inc., Baldor Electric Company, Inc., Johnson Electric, North American Electric, Inc., Schneider Electric, Regal Beloit Corp.

Nidec purchased Omron Automotive Electronics in April 2019 to bolster its automotive motor business.

Toshiba launched Intelligent Phase Control (InPAC) technology in September 2019 to optimise brushless motor performance by maximising the efficiency of brushless motors.

Inner Rotor segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 62% in the year 2020

On the basis of type, the global brushless DC motor market is segmented into inner rotor and outer rotor. Inner rotor segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 62% in the year 2020. These motors are utilised in robots, CNC machines, automatic door openers, and metal cutting and shaping machines in the manufacturing, automotive, and consumer electronics industries. These applications necessitate motors that can handle rapid speed acceleration and deceleration, have a high starting torque, are reversible, and are small.

Motor Vehicles segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 27.4% in the year 2020

On the basis of end use, the global brushless DC motor market is segmented into motor vehicles, HVAC equipment, industrial machinery, consumer electronics, and others. Motor Vehicles segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 27.4% in the year 2020. For a spectrum of uses, the automobile industry uses motors of various sorts and specifications. Brushless DC motors are chosen over traditional powertrains because they have no brushes, which means less friction. Reduced friction means reduced wear and tear on the BLDC motor, which reduces the amount of maintenance necessary.

0-750 Watts segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 48% in the year 2020

On the basis of power output, the global brushless DC motor market is segmented into 0-750 Watts and Above 75 kW. 0-750 Watts segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 48% in the year 2020. The widespread use of these goods in a variety of applications, including fans, pumps, compressors, machine tools, domestic appliances, electric cars, HVAC applications, power tools, and automated robotics, is responsible for their significant market share. Due to its extended working life, cheap maintenance, low energy consumption, and increased tolerance for fluctuation, high-efficiency BLDC motors are becoming increasingly popular.

Regional Segment of Brushless DC Motor Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In 2020, Asia Pacific dominated the world market with a share of over 48%. Due to developments in the agriculture sector and increased investments in industrialisation in countries such as India, South Korea, and Australia, the regional market is expected to develop at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Similarly, during the forecast period, North America, the Middle East, and Africa regions are predicted to grow significantly. This can be due to the shifting regulatory landscape and growing public awareness of the importance of using environmentally friendly and sustainable products.

About the report:

The global brushless DC motor market is analysed on the basis of value (USD billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

