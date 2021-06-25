New York, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Epithelial Cell Culture Media Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06099466/?utm_source=GNW

However, the risk of contamination, misidentification, and random alternations in cell lines hinders the market growth.



Epithelial cells isolated from tracheal, bronchial, distal respiratory tract, mammary, prostate, vaginal, cervical, and renal tissues, among others, mimic the physiological state of cells in vivo.These cells are valuable in biology research to understand the function of living systems.



Cervical epithelial cells provide an in vitro model for studying physiological processes associated with diseases such as cervical cancer, cervical polyps, and human papilloma virus (HPV) disease.The 3D model epithelial cells are used in disease modeling, molecule absorption, toxicity studies, and drug discovery, among others.



For several decades, cell-based assays have been widely in use in drug discovery. 2D models provide valuable information on early biological responses and are suitable for high-throughput drug screening, but they offer poor predictive capabilities. Further, epithelial cell lines are used in studies of drug transport processes. Drug transport studies in epithelial cells can be performed easily under controlled conditions, and they generate of important information.

With the increasing applications of epithelial cells, the demand for media required to culture these cell lines is also on rise, which is boosting the epithelial cell culture media market growth.



Based on product type, the epithelial cell culture media market is segmented into human mammary epithelial cells, bronchia/trachea epithelial cells, and renal epithelial cells.By end user, the market is segmented into biopharmaceutical companies, academic and research laboratories, and others.



The biopharmaceutical companies segment held the largest share of the market in 2020.Biopharmaceuticals has been the fastest-growing area of the pharmaceutical business in recent years, with more than 200 approved treatments and hundreds more in development, while the pharmaceutical industry, as a whole, has struggled with single-digit growth, narrower pipelines, and pressure from an ever-aggressive generics business.



This is likely to favor the market growth during the forecast period.



The World Health Organization (WHO), National Health Service, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), European Collection of Cell Cultures, Department of Biotechnology, and China National Center for Biotechnology Development along with company websites are among the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the epithelial cell culture media market.

