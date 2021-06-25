New York, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electronic Health Record Market Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Installation Type ; Type ; End User, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06099464/?utm_source=GNW

Factors such as the increasing adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHRs), rising incentives by federal government, and growing incidences of medication errors drive the growth of the market. However, concerns regarding data privacy and physician burnout hinder the market growth.



EHRs are patient-centered and real-time digital records that make patient data available instantly and securely to authorized healthcare professionals. The record comprises information regarding patient’s medical history, medications, allergies, treatment plans, diagnoses, immunization dates, radiology images, and laboratory test results.



The global electronic health record (EHR) market is segmented on the bases of installation type, type, and end user.Based on installation type, the market is bifurcated into cloud-based and on-premise.



The cloud-based segment held a larger share of the market in 2020, and the same segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.Based on type, the global electronic health record (EHR) market is segmented into acute EHR, ambulatory EHR, and post-acute EHR.



The acute EHR segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.By end user, the electronic health record (EHR) market is segmented into hospitals, pharmacies, diagnostic and imaging centers, ambulatory care centers, and other end users.



The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, and the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



