Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market Report 2021-2026: Drug Development and Toxicity Testing, Academic Research, and Regenerative Medicine

This study focuses on the market side of iPSCs rather than its technical side. Different market segments for this emerging market are covered.

Product function-based market segments include molecular and cellular engineering, cellular reprogramming, cell culture, cell differentiation, and cell analysis. Application-based market segments include drug development and toxicity testing, academic research, and regenerative medicine. iPSC-derived cell-type-based market segments include hepatocytes, neurons, cardiomyocytes, endothelial cells, and other cell types.

It has been more than 10 years since the discovery of iPSC technology. The market has gradually become an essential part of the life sciences industry in recent years. Since the discovery of iPSCs, a large and growing research product market has grown into existence, mainly because the cells are noncontroversial and can be generated directly from adult cells. iPSCs represent a lucrative market segment because methods for commercializing this cell type are expanding every year, and clinical studies investigating iPSCs are swelling in number.



The reprogramming of human somatic cells into iPSCs offers tremendous potential for cell therapy, primary research, disease modeling, and drug development. Human iPSCs can be generated in culture, expanded, and then used to manufacture clinical-grade cells of almost any adult cell type.



iPSCs are adult stem cells that are isolated and then transformed into embryonic-like stem cells by manipulating gene expression and other methods. Experimentation and research using mouse cells by Shinya Yamanaka's lab at Kyoto University in Japan was the first case in which there was a successful generation of iPSCs. In 2007, a series of follow-up analysis were done at Kyoto University in which human adult cells were transformed into iPSCs. Nearly simultaneously, a research group at the University of Wisconsin-Madison achieved the same feat of deriving iPSC lines from human somatic cells.



Continued analysis and experimentation have resulted in several advances over the last few years. For instance, many independent research groups have announced that they have derived human cardiomyocytes from iPSCs. These cells could be further used in a laboratory setting to test drugs that treat arrhythmia and other cardiac diseases, and in a clinical setting they could potentially be implanted into patients with heart disorders.

Similar advances are continuing on the use of reprogrammed adult cells in the treatment of other diseases and conditions. Original techniques for iPSCs production, such as viral-induced transcription processes, are being substituted with newer technologies as private industry combines with the scientific community to develop safer and more effective methods of iPSCs production.

As innovation methods of iPSCs production continue, clinical-grade production of industrial quantities of iPSCs is now becoming possible due to continued research and experimentation. However, the iPSCs space is still relatively new, and therefore, full of business risks. One of the hurdles involves intellectual property. Because the technology involves manipulating donors' cells, the issue of patenting and ownership of those cells becomes a pressing problem.

Today, a patent license for a method to generate iPSCs might be obsolete when the patent filing is completed. This might be one reason why few companies have yet to commercialize cell lines derived from iPSCs, and they are unsure of how to license or protect their intellectual property.



Despite the uncertainty, a substantial business opportunity exists for companies looking to commercialize iPSCs, due to the high demand for iPSC life science tools. Many companies are in or entering the iPSC space, including some major life science and pharmaceutical players. This is in part because of the value added to the pharmaceutical space through improved drug development. Future applications of iPSCs will go far beyond their use as life science tools, ranging from personalized drugs to regenerative cell therapies.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Key Drivers for Market Growth

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

History and Current State

Evolution of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Research

Advantages and Disadvantages of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

Advantages

Disadvantages

Technology Overview

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Generation

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Differentiation

Current Challenges to iPSC Applications

iPSCs Bank

Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Introduction

Impact on MedTech

Elective and Noncritical Procedures

Shift in Manufacturing

Regulatory Delays, Clinical Trials and Product Launches

Supply Chain Disruptions

Medical Tourism

Impact of COVID-19 on iPSCs

Pluripotent Stem Cells as a Study Model for COVID-19

Scientists Use Stem Cells to Uncover COVID-19 Effects on the Heart

Chapter 5 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Applications

Academic Research

Pharmaco-Toxicological Screening

Drug Discovery and Development

Disease Modeling

Tissue Engineering

Cell Therapy

Chapter 6 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market Segmentation and Forecast

Market Overview

U.S.

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Application-Based Market Overview

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Product Market

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Tissue Cell Market

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells and Their Derivative Cell Market by Species

Global Market

Major Suppliers and Manufacturers of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Products

Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Cells by Application

Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells by Product Function

Global Market

Regional Markets

Research Market Compared with the Clinical Market

Chapter 7 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Research Application Market

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Research Product Types

Major Players

Major Commercial Entities

Major Noncommercial Organizations

Market Shares and Projections

Chapter 8 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Contract Service Market

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Contract Service Types

Major Players

Market Shares and Projections

Chapter 9 Research Market Trend Analysis

Grant Analysis

Patent Analysis

Scientific Publication Analysis

Chapter 10 Clinical Application Market Trend Analysis

Clinical Trials

Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Ischemic Heart Disease

Parkinson's Disease

Graft-versus-Host Disease (GvHD)

Spinal Cord Injuries

Cornea Repair

Cancers

Driving Forces

Limiting Factors

Technologies

Regulations

Market Acceptance

Clinical Efficiency

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

Mergers and Acquisitions

Strategic Alliances

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Addgene

Allele Biotechnology And Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alstem

Applied Biological Materials Inc. (Abm)

Applied Stemcell Inc. (Asc)

ATCC

Axol Bioscience? Ltd.

Bio-Techne

Bluerock Therapeutics

Bristol-Myers Squibb (Ipierian)

Cell Signaling Technology (Cst)

Corning Inc.

Creative Bioarray

Fate Therapeutics

Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics Inc. (Fcdi)

Genecopoeia

Gentarget Inc.

ID Pharma Co., Ltd.

Invivogen

Lonza Group Ltd.

Megakaryon Corp.

Merck Kgaa

MTI-Globalstem, A Part Of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Ncardia

Newcells Biotech

Peprotech

Plasticell Ltd.

Promega Corp.

Promocell Gmbh

Qiagen N.V.

Reprocell Inc.

Sciencell Research Laboratories

Stemcell Technologies

System Biosciences Inc.

Takara Bio Usa Inc. (Clontech Laboratories)

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Viacyte Inc.

Waisman Biomanufacturing

Chapter 13 Appendix: List of Acronyms

