Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market Report 2021-2026: Drug Development and Toxicity Testing, Academic Research, and Regenerative Medicine

Product function-based market segments include molecular and cellular engineering, cellular reprogramming, cell culture, cell differentiation, and cell analysis. Application-based market segments include drug development and toxicity testing, academic research, and regenerative medicine. iPSC-derived cell-type-based market segments include hepatocytes, neurons, cardiomyocytes, endothelial cells, and other cell types.
It has been more than 10 years since the discovery of iPSC technology. The market has gradually become an essential part of the life sciences industry in recent years. Since the discovery of iPSCs, a large and growing research product market has grown into existence, mainly because the cells are noncontroversial and can be generated directly from adult cells. iPSCs represent a lucrative market segment because methods for commercializing this cell type are expanding every year, and clinical studies investigating iPSCs are swelling in number.
The reprogramming of human somatic cells into iPSCs offers tremendous potential for cell therapy, primary research, disease modeling, and drug development. Human iPSCs can be generated in culture, expanded, and then used to manufacture clinical-grade cells of almost any adult cell type.
iPSCs are adult stem cells that are isolated and then transformed into embryonic-like stem cells by manipulating gene expression and other methods. Experimentation and research using mouse cells by Shinya Yamanaka's lab at Kyoto University in Japan was the first case in which there was a successful generation of iPSCs. In 2007, a series of follow-up analysis were done at Kyoto University in which human adult cells were transformed into iPSCs. Nearly simultaneously, a research group at the University of Wisconsin-Madison achieved the same feat of deriving iPSC lines from human somatic cells.
Continued analysis and experimentation have resulted in several advances over the last few years. For instance, many independent research groups have announced that they have derived human cardiomyocytes from iPSCs. These cells could be further used in a laboratory setting to test drugs that treat arrhythmia and other cardiac diseases, and in a clinical setting they could potentially be implanted into patients with heart disorders.
Similar advances are continuing on the use of reprogrammed adult cells in the treatment of other diseases and conditions. Original techniques for iPSCs production, such as viral-induced transcription processes, are being substituted with newer technologies as private industry combines with the scientific community to develop safer and more effective methods of iPSCs production.
As innovation methods of iPSCs production continue, clinical-grade production of industrial quantities of iPSCs is now becoming possible due to continued research and experimentation. However, the iPSCs space is still relatively new, and therefore, full of business risks. One of the hurdles involves intellectual property. Because the technology involves manipulating donors' cells, the issue of patenting and ownership of those cells becomes a pressing problem.
Today, a patent license for a method to generate iPSCs might be obsolete when the patent filing is completed. This might be one reason why few companies have yet to commercialize cell lines derived from iPSCs, and they are unsure of how to license or protect their intellectual property.
Despite the uncertainty, a substantial business opportunity exists for companies looking to commercialize iPSCs, due to the high demand for iPSC life science tools. Many companies are in or entering the iPSC space, including some major life science and pharmaceutical players. This is in part because of the value added to the pharmaceutical space through improved drug development. Future applications of iPSCs will go far beyond their use as life science tools, ranging from personalized drugs to regenerative cell therapies.
