Global Insulin Pump Market Report 2021 - Rising Technological Developments in Drug Delivery Systems

The global insulin pump market has increased significantly during the years 2018-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025.

The global insulin pump market has increased significantly during the years 2018-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025.

The insulin pump market is expected to increase due to increasing prevalence of diabetes, rising healthcare expenditure, surging demand for packaged food product, rising proportion of people with overweight and obesity, rising investments by venture capitalists, advantages of insulin pump over conventional methods, rapid urbanization, favorable government initiatives, etc. yet the market faces some challenges such as lack of skilled professional to handle the pump, availability of substitutes, high cost of insulin pump, cumbersome regulations, etc.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global insulin pump market by value, by disease indication, by technology, by end use, by region, etc.

The report presents a detailed regional analysis of the insulin pump market, including the following regions: North America (The US, and Rest of North America); Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of Europe); Asia Pacific; Latin America; and Middle East and Africa.

Furthermore, the report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry.

The insulin pump market can be segmented on the basis of disease indication (Type 1 Diabetes and Type 2 Diabetes); by type (Tethered Pump, Patch Pump, Implanted Insulin Pump and Closed Loop Insulin Pump); by end use (Hospitals & Clinics, Homecare and Laboratories); and by technology (Tube and Tubeless).

Company Coverage

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Insulet Corporation

Roche Holding AG

Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Insulin Pumps: An Overview

2.2 Insulin Pumps Segmentation: An Overview



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Insulin Pump Market: An Analysis

3.2 Global Insulin Pump Market: Technology Analysis

3.3 Global Insulin Pump Market: Disease Indication Analysis

3.4 Global Insulin Pump Market: End Use Analysis



4. Regional Market Analysis



5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Diabetic Patients

5.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Insulin Pump Market



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes

6.1.2 Rising Healthcare Expenditure

6.1.3 Surging Demand for Packaged Food Product

6.1.4 Rising Proportion of People with Overweight and Obesity

6.1.5 Rising Investments by Venture Capitalists

6.1.6 Advantages of Insulin Pump Over Conventional Methods

6.1.7 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.8 Favorable Government Initiatives

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Availability of Substitutes

6.2.2 High Cost of Insulin Pump

6.2.3 Lack of Skilled Professional to Handle the Pump

6.2.4 Cumbersome Regulations

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare

6.3.2 Emergence of Internet of Medical Things (IoMT)

6.3.3 Rising Technological Developments in Drug Delivery Systems

6.3.4 Integration of Smart Systems with Insulin Pumps



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Insulin Pump Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Insulin Pump Players by Market Share

7.3 Global Insulin Pump Market Players by Product Comparison

7.4 Global Insulin Pump Market Players by Infusion Sets Compatibility



8. Company Profiles

Insulet Corporation

Medtronic plc

Roche Holding AG

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

