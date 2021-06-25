Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 28 1115

| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Series RIKB 28 1115
Settlement Date 06/30/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 1,890
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 109.900/3.450
Total Number of Bids Received 9
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 1,890
Total Number of Successful Bids 9
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 9
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 109.900/3.450
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 110.300/3.400
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 109.900/3.450
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 110.032/3.430
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 110.300/3.400
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 109.900/3.450
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 110.032/3.430
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.00