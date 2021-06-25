Transactions of executives and related parties in Nilfisk shares

According to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19 Nilfisk announces to have received notification regarding acquisition of Nilfisk shares as follows:

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Torsten Türling

2. Reason for notification

a) Occupation / title

CEO

b) First notification /change to notification

First notification

3. Further information on the issuer of the securities in question

a) Name

Nilfisk Holding A/S

b) LEI code

529900FSU45YYVLKB451

4. Further information on transaction/transactions: must be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date and (iv) each marketplace where the transactions have been executed

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument /

Securities code

Shares

DK0060907293

b) Transaction type

Purchase of shares to market price

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price: DKK 220.00 per share / Volume: 1,134



Price: DKK 218.00 per share / Volume: 1,145



Price: DKK 223.00 per share / Volume: 1,343



Price: DKK 222.92 per share / Volume: 1,570



d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

Volume: 5,192



Price: DKK 1,148,563 in total

e) Date of the transaction

June 23 and June 24, 2021