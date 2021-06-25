New York, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Composite Rollers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Fiber Type, Resin Type, and End-Use Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06099459/?utm_source=GNW





Composite rollers are basically made by using raw materials, such as resins, fibers, and prepreg fabrics, and two technologies that are filament winding and wrapping.The constant innovation and development in the industrial machineries demand lightweight and lower consumption of energy.



Such innovation and development have led to the increased application of composite material in several end-use industries which includes pulp and paper, mining, textile, and other such industries.



Based on end-use industry, the composite rollers market is segmented into mining, pulp and paper, textile, film and foil processing, and others.The pulp and paper segment held the largest share of the market in 2020.



The pulp & paper industry is known as one of the largest industries in the world.It is mainly dominated by North American, East Asian, and Northern European companies.



Latin America, along with Australasia, also has significant pulp & paper industries.India and China are considered the key players in this industry.



The pulp & paper industry is a large and growing portion of the world’s economy. The increasing use of composite rollers in the pulp & paper industry is stimulating the growth of the global composite rollers market. The pulp & paper industry is presumed to generate significant demand for composite rollers since they are widely employed as printing rollers, conveyor rollers, and guide rollers, as well as in other applications. The rising demand for carbon fiber composite rollers, mainly in pulp & paper & pulp industries, is leading to the growth of the market.



Geographically, the composite rollers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America (SAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).In 2020, Asia-Pacific held the largest revenue share of the market and is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The dominance of Asia-Pacific can be attributed to the increasing demand for composite rollers in packaging, paper and pulp, and mining industries in the region due to their multiple uses.Asia-Pacific is one of the largest markets for coal mining, and several countries in this region are coal mining leaders across the world.



This, such a large coal market in the region drives the growth of the composite roller market.The flexible packaging market in Asia-Pacific is also growing.



The rapid growth of food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries in these developing countries propels the demand for high-quality flexible packaging, which, in turn, would drive the growth of the composite roller market in Asia Pacific.



The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has drastically altered the status of the composites industry and has negatively impacted the growth of the composites materials market.The outbreak has distorted operational efficiency and disrupted the value chains due to the sudden closure of national and international boundaries, creating revenue loss and damage.



The disruptive value chain has had a negative impact on the raw material supply, which, in turn, is negatively impacting the growth of the composites materials market.However, as the economies are planning to revive their operations, the demand for composites materials is presumed to rise globally.



Further, positive measures undertaken by the government, along with distributed generations and incorporation of advanced technology, is yet another factor expected to bolster market growth in the coming years. However, the focus on just-in-time production is hindering the market growth.



Amalga Composites, Inc.; Artur Kuepper Pty. Ltd.; Beijing Haosheng Transmission Technology CO., LTD.; Belle Banne Conveyor Products; Double Company LLC; Epsilon Composite; FWT Composites & Rolls GMBH; HÄHL GMBH; Inometa; Lorbrand Composites; Nepean Conveyors; North Street Cooling Towers PVT. LTD.; Flexco; and PRONEXOS B.V. are among the major players operating in the global composite rollers market.



The overall global composite rollers market size has been derived in accordance with to both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the global composite rollers market.

