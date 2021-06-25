The global clear aligners market is expected to reach US$ 8,708.67 million by 2028 from US$ 2,430.84 million in 2020

New York, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Clear Aligners Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type [Polyurethane Plastic, Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol, and Poly-vinyl Chloride ], Distribution Channels, and Age" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06099458/?utm_source=GNW

However, the high cost of clear aligners hinders the market growth.



Malocclusion refers to a set of growth and developmental abnormalities that affect jaws and teeth, resulting in deviations in their position.People suffering from several traits of malocclusion, including maxillary overjet, anterior irregularities, and anterior spacing, have a poor dental appearance and masticatory performance.



However, patients opt for orthodontic treatment mostly because of disappointment with the look of their teeth rather than problems with oral functioning.



The prevalence of malocclusion is more in children who are suffering from autism spectrum disorder (ASD).Posterior crossbite, grown overjet, and adverse maxillary crowding are the most widely diagnosed malocclusion traits in children.



As per prevalence, malocclusion is ranked third, after tooth decay and periodontal disease. The rising incidence of malocclusion in the country is among the critical factors for the growth of the global clear aligners market.



According to a data of Elsevier B.V. in 2018, the prevalence of severe deep overbite was around 8% in the US, with the average overbite ranging from 36.5% to 39.2% in children between the age of 5 and 6 years. Moreover, in a study published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), the analysis of occlusion on a few groups of adolescents between the age of 12 and 18 years was performed. According to the study, more than 93% of the subjects confirmed some form of malocclusion.



The prevalence of malocclusion was higher in European adolescents. For instance, as per the data of the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) 2015, the cases of class I (34.9%) and class II, division 1 malocclusions (40.0%) were higher. Furthermore, increased malocclusion (18%), reduced bites (14%), and reversed overjet (10%) were reported in the population.



The high prevalence of malocclusion was reported in teenagers in Japan.As per the data of PeerJ 7:e6630 published in 2019, a high prevalence of Angle Class II, was also reported among 12 to 15-year-old adolescents in Japan.



Moreover, anterior crowding was more dominant among girls than boys, which was constant in Japan. Thus, the rising incidence of malocclusions in teenagers has led to increased use of clear aligners, which is propelling the growth of the global clear aligners market.



The global clear aligners market, based on type, is segmented into polyurethane plastic, polyethylene terephtalate glycol (PETG), and polyvinyl chloride.In 2020, the polyurethane plastic accounted for the largest market share.



Technological development in polyurethane plastic and its high acceptance by dentists are the major factors driving the market growth for the segment. In addition, the increasing adoption of polyurethane plastic clear aligners is expected to propel the market growth for this segment in the future.



The COVID-19 outbreak has been adversely affecting most of the businesses globally since December 2019.The impact of the outbreak has placed many clear aligner manufacturing companies under pressure due to low sales and disruption in supply chains.



As the oral treatments and procedures are directly contacted with patients’ oral fluid, they can create possible risk of infections.Thus, to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and maintain social distance, the dental appointments have been restricted.



The scenario is restraining the growth of clear aligners market.



The Child Dental Benefits Schedule (CDBS), Indian Dental Association (IDA), Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Italian Dental Industries Association, Association Dentaire Française (ADF), and Japanese Society for Oral Health (JSOH) are among the secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the clear aligners market.

