Golden Sky Minerals Increases Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Sky Minerals Corp. (AUEN.V) OTC (LCKYF) (the “Company” or “Golden Sky”) is pleased to announce that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, due to overwhelming demand it is increasing the Non Flow-Through portion of their previously announced financing(see June 23, 2021 news release) by up to $252,000 or 600,000 $0.42 NFT Units, each NFT Unit consisting of 1 common share and 1 common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.60 for 24 months.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement for exploration of the Company’s portfolio of resource properties and for general working capital. Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for a 2000-metre diamond drill program at Golden Sky’s British Columbia flagship Rayfield Copper-Gold Project, located in the Quesnel Trough, British Columbia. In addition, proceeds will be used to further advance the Company’s Hotspot Property in the Yukon Territory and for general working capital. The Company expects that the drill program at Hotspot will commence on or around August 1st, 2021, and a year-round exploration program at Rayfield will commence sometime in June 2021.

About Golden Sky Minerals Corp.

Golden Sky Minerals Corp. is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of new precious metal and copper projects through systematic exploration in metal endowed terranes, located in tier-one mining jurisdictions. Golden Sky's focus is to develop their portfolio of projects to resource stage. Currently, the company has three drill ready projects in the Yukon; this includes the Hotspot, Bullseye, and Luckystrike properties. In addition, the recent property purchase of the Rayfield Copper-Gold Project in southern British Columbia adds to the company's substantial early-stage project pipeline in Canada.

The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

More information can be found at the Company’s website at www.goldenskyminerals.com

