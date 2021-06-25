New York, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Application, and End-User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06099457/?utm_source=GNW

However, the high cost of cardiac rehabilitation equipment hinders the market growth.



CR is an evidence-based, multidisciplinary intervention conferred to enhance health consequences and quality of life when used as secondary prevention.CR includes cardiac risk factor modification, educational counseling, behavioral interventions, psychosocial assessment, and exercise training.



Historically, patients receive CR in supervised, group-based classes conducted in an outpatient setting over several weeks.



Tele-cardiac rehabilitation (TCR) is a part of telehealth that uses telecommunication technologies such as smartphone applications.Tele-cardiac rehabilitation is a word used to describe rehabilitation services from a distance using information technology and telecommunications.



The outbreak of COVID-19 that has consequently imposed lockdowns has resulted in a decreased inflow of patients in hospitals for treatment of other diseases.The need for social distancing has stimulated the demand for TCR to improve utilization rates and ameliorate access to CR.



Patients with heart disease have a significant more fatality rate from COVID-19 infection, and they must practice social distancing to lower their risk of contracting COVID-19.



Based on products, the cardiac rehabilitation market is segmented into heart rate monitor, stabilization balls, treadmill, rower, elliptical trainer, blood pressure monitor, stationary bicycle, and others.In 2020, the treadmill segment accounted for the largest market share.



The market growth for this segment is attributed to the factors such as the increasing prevalence of obesity and government initiatives for promoting cardiac rehab. For instance, as per the WHO, in 2016, over 1.9 billion adults aged 18 years and above were overweight and over 650 million people were obese.



The World Health Organization (WHO), National Health Service, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), European Injury Data Base (IDB) and Welfare, and World Heart Federation along with company websites are among the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the cardiac rehabilitation market.

