Global Depression Drugs Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Depression Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global depression drugs market reached a value of US$ 12.7 Billion in 2020. Depression is a mental disorder characterized by the absence of positive emotions, constant low mood and numerous cognitive, physical, behavioral and emotional symptoms. It is diagnosed by identifying the symptoms and checking the medical history of the patient. It is then treated using depression drugs, which balance the functioning of neurotransmitters, such as serotonin, in the brain and controlling the mood and emotions of the patient. These drugs can assist in relieving the signs of anxiety, seasonal affective disorder and dysthymia.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), depression is one of the leading causes of disability and has impacted more than 264 million people across the globe. The increasing prevalence of mental disorders, such as social anxiety and depression, represents one of the key factors propelling the depression drugs market growth. Apart from this, with the surge in the cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), there is a considerable degree of fear, worry and concern in the population. Moreover, as governments of various countries have imposed complete lockdown and are promoting the adoption of social distancing measures, the everyday routine of a significant portion of the population has been altered, which, in turn, has negatively impacted the mental health of individuals. This trend has emerged as another major growth-inducing factor boosting the sales of depression drugs. Furthermore, the emergence of novel techniques for the development of antidepressants with minimal side-effects and long-term results, in confluence with the increasing acceptance of new medications, is anticipated to impel the market growth in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the global depression drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during the forecast period (2021-2026).



This report provides a deep insight into the global depression drugs market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the depression drugs market in any manner.



Key Market Segmentation:



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global depression drugs market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, drug class, disorder type, drug type, and distribution channel.



Report Coverage:

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Breakup by Drug Class:

Atypical Antipsychotics

Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)

Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulants

Tricyclic Antidepressants

Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors

Others

Market Breakup by Disorder Type:

Major Depressive Disorder

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Panic Disorder

Others

Market Breakup by Drug Type:

Generic Drugs

Branded Drugs

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Allergan, Johnson & Johnson, Zhejiang NHU Company Ltd, Sebela Pharmaceuticals, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Depression Drugs Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Drug Class

5.5 Market Breakup by Disorder Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Drug Type

5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Drug Class

6.1 Atypical Antipsychotics

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulants

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Tricyclic Antidepressants

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Disorder Type

7.1 Major Depressive Disorder

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Generalized Anxiety Disorder

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Panic Disorder

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Drug Type

8.1 Generic Drugs

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Branded Drugs

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Hospital Pharmacies

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Retail Pharmacies

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Online Pharmacies

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Otsuka Pharmaceutical

15.3.2 Pfizer

15.3.3 Eli Lilly and Company

15.3.4 AstraZeneca

15.3.5 Novartis

15.3.6 Bristol-Myers Squibb

15.3.7 GlaxoSmithKline

15.3.8 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

15.3.9 Allergan

15.3.10 Johnson & Johnson

15.3.11 Zhejiang NHU Company Ltd

15.3.12 Sebela Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jaxjzf