25 June 2021













Company announcement number 56/2021



Fixing of coupon rate effective from 1 July 2021

With effect from 1 July 2021, the coupon rate of the following bonds financing RD Euribor3®, RD Stibor3®, RD Stibor3® Green, RD Nibor3®, RD Cibor6®, RD Cibor6® Green and FlexKort® will be adjusted.

Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief Analyst Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Phone +45 45 13 20 68.

