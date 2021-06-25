USD 9,502.7 Million Revenue Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market to Reach by 2028; Increasing Oil and Gas Exploration Activities to Augment Growth, states Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global unmanned underwater vehicles market size is expected to reach USD 9,502.7 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.59% during the forecast period. The increasing application of UUVs in underwater search and survey, communication, navigation, and maritime surveillance will propel the healthy growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), and Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV)), By Application (Commercial Exploration, Scientific Research, Defense), By Product Type (Small Vehicle, High-Capacity Electric Vehicle, Work-Class Vehicle), By Propulsion System (Electric System, Mechanical System), By Payload (Camera, Sensors), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028.” The market size stood at USD 2,960.8 million in 2020.





COVID-19 Impact on Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Industry:

The catastrophe caused by coronavirus has disrupted the supply chain of every industry around the world. We understand that this health emergency has negatively impacted various sectors across the globe. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly infectious virus. Some industries are struggling, and some are thriving. More or less, nearly every sector is estimated to be impacted by this pandemic.

The report on the unmanned underwater vehicles market uncovers:

Renowned insights into the industry

Important data with in-depth research

Factors exhibiting market growth

Comprehensive study about main regions

COVID-19 impact on the market

Prime developments in the industry





What Does the Report Contain?

The report offers an insight into the profitability, entire structure, and scale. It also studies the drivers and restraints and considers all the potential threats to the market. The critical analysis of marketplace sections, prediction analysis, and expert insights are strategically included in the report. A wide spectrum of data, including regional analysis, market segmentation, industry developments, and key players, are included in the research conducted by market experts.





Market Driver :

Surging Deep Water Oil & Gas Production to Facilitate Growth

The increasing gas and oil production and exploration activities will have a tremendous impact on the global market. For instance, in 2019, the Gulf of Mexico observed new oil discoveries by key companies such as Shell, Chevron, Repsol, and Equinor. Shell has been successful in deep-water well-exploration projects. The new exploration project is expected to produce more than 900,000 barrels of oil by 2020. The increasing energy demand will subsequently accelerate deep-sea exploration, which, in turn, will aid expansion of the market. The oil & gas industry is expected to account for the lion’s share in the world’s primary energy supply by 2050. The increasing utilization of unmanned underwater vehicles in the oil and gas industry can have an outstanding effect on the market in the forthcoming years. Moreover, the increasing commercial applications such as seafloor mapping or seabed imaging and pipeline disruption study in the sea environment will foster healthy unmanned underwater vehicles market growth.





Disrupted Oil Industry to Dampen Business Amid Coronavirus

COVID-19 had a severe impact on the industries due to the spread of the disease to almost 200+ countries worldwide. Moreover, the global oil industry experienced a sudden drop in demand across various countries. The oil demand is projected to fall 9.3 mb/d year-on-year in 2020 and 2021. According to UNCTAD, global maritime transport plunged by 4.1% in 2020 due to unexpected disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The disorder has mainly hampered the supply chain, shipping network, trade volumes, and port. However, the global Shipping industry is making efforts for sustainable recovery and smooth operations, which, in turn, will aid the market.





Regional Analysis :

Increasing Investments in the Defense Sector to Augment Growth in Asia Pacific

North America is expected to hold the largest UUVs market share during the forecast period. The United States is the largest producer, operator, and exporter of UUVs globally. The increasing use of remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) in commercial and defense sectors will promote the expansion of North America's market. The growing use of autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) for carrying deep-water surveys in oil & gas production can contribute positively to the market growth in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to experience a significant growth rate during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing investments in the defense sector from several countries such as India, China, Japan, South Korea, and others.





The Report Lists the Key Players in the Market for Unmanned Underwater Vehicles:

Boeing (The U.S.)

Fugro (The Netherlands)

General Dynamics Corporation (The U.S.)

International Submarine Engineering (Canada)

KONGSBERG (Norway)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (The U.S.)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (The U.S.)

Oceaneering International, Inc. (The U.S.)

Saab AB (Sweden)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (The U.S.)





Key Development :

June 2020: Seamec Limited announced that it has signed a three-year contract with Fugro for inspection, repair, & maintenance (IRM) of subsea pipeline on India's west coast. Fugro is expected to offer work class ROV services to Seamec during the contract duration.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments –Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Quantitative Insights- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Market Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Global UUV Market Steps taken by Industry/ Companies/ Governments to overcome the impact Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 pandemic Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak







