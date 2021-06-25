New York, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Calcium Nitrate Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06099455/?utm_source=GNW

Calcium nitrate is produced in a granulated form and is mostly used as a nitrogen fertilizer in agriculture.



The calcium nitrate-based fertilizers help enhance the uptake of magnesium, potassium, and calcium from the soil; improve the yield and quality of crop; extend the storage life of fruits; and build up resistance to diseases and pests.Calcium nitrate is also used for in manufacturing concrete, explosives, and wastewater treatment chemicals.



In addition, it is actively used to suppress the formation of odor in sewer networks and municipal wastewater treatment.



The global calcium nitrate market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, APAC (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (SAM). The was dominated by Asia Pacific in 2020, with a share of 55.0%; the region would continue its dominance and account for 56.7% of market share by 2028. North America is the second-largest contributor to the global calcium nitrate market. Asia Pacific comprises several economies such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. India, Japan, and China are among the major markets for calcium nitrate in the region. India, China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Thailand, among others, have a significantly growing agriculture sector. Thus, the demand for fertilizers in crop production would increase in the coming years in these countries. The compound is applied in the form of fertilizers to aid in plant cell growth as well as to neutralize acids to detoxify the crop. The nitrogen component also contributes to protein production, more specifically, to leaf development.



A few of the major key players operating in the calcium nitrate market are Nutrien; Yara International Asa; Sterling Chemicals Company; Gfs Chemicals, Inc.; Haifa Group; Uralchem Holding Plc; Rural Liquid Fertilisers; Shanxi Jiaocheng Tianlong Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd.; Prochem, Inc.; and Van Iperen International. These market players highly focus on the development of high-quality and innovative product offerings.



The size of overall global calcium nitrate market has been derived using both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the calcium nitrate market.

