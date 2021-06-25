Tryg A/S publishes Q2 and H1 results 2021 and hosts a conference call on 9 July 2021

| Source: Tryg A/S Tryg A/S

Ballerup, DENMARK

Tryg will publish the Group’s Q2 and H1 results for 2021 on 9 July 2021 at around 7:30 CET.

Conference call
Tryg will host a conference call on the day of the release at 10:00 CET. CEO Morten Hübbe and CFO Barbara Plucnar Jensen will present the results in brief, followed by a Q&A session.

The conference call will be held in English.

Date9 July 2021
Time10:00 CET

 
 

Dial-in numbers		+45 (DK) 78 15 01 09

+44 (0) (UK) 333 300 9267

+1 (US) 646 722 4902

You can sign up for an e-mail reminder on tryg.com. The conference call will also be broadcasted on this site. An on-demand version will be available shortly after the conference call has ended.

All Q2 and H1 material can be downloaded on tryg.com shortly after the time of release.


Attachment


Attachments

Tryg AS publishes Q2 and H1 results 2021 and hosts a conference call on 9 July 2021