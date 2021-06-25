Tryg A/S publishes Q2 and H1 results 2021 and hosts a conference call on 9 July 2021

English Danish

Tryg will publish the Group’s Q2 and H1 results for 2021 on 9 July 2021 at around 7:30 CET.



Conference call

Tryg will host a conference call on the day of the release at 10:00 CET. CEO Morten Hübbe and CFO Barbara Plucnar Jensen will present the results in brief, followed by a Q&A session.

The conference call will be held in English.

Date 9 July 2021 Time 10:00 CET







Dial-in numbers +45 (DK) 78 15 01 09



+44 (0) (UK) 333 300 9267



+1 (US) 646 722 4902

You can sign up for an e-mail reminder on tryg.com. The conference call will also be broadcasted on this site. An on-demand version will be available shortly after the conference call has ended.

All Q2 and H1 material can be downloaded on tryg.com shortly after the time of release.





