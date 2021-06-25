Surrozen Presents Data at 2021 International Liver Conference for Wnt-Modulating Antibody SZN-043

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surrozen Inc., a biotechnology company discovering and developing drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway, announced today that data from preclinical studies of SZN-043 were presented during The Digital International Liver Congress™ 2021 (ILC), the Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL).



The one oral presentation and three poster presentations discussed data from studies of SZN-043, Surrozen’s hepatocyte-targeted R-spondin mimetic, in mice and various disease models. A replay of the oral presentation and copies of posters will be available in the Investors & Media section of Surrozen’s website.

“These data add to the body of evidence that gives us confidence in the potential for SZN-043 in addressing severe liver diseases with a truly unique therapeutic approach,” said Craig Parker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Surrozen. “We look forward to continuing to evaluate SZN-043 as we move it toward clinical investigation in 2022.”

In an oral presentation titled, “SZN-043, a Hepatocyte-Targeted R-spondin Mimetic, Promotes Transient Hepatocyte Proliferation and Zonal Gene Expression Changes in Mice,” results demonstrated the program’s ability to target hepatocytes and transiently promote their proliferation, suggesting its utility as a regenerative therapy for liver diseases.

In a poster presentation titled, “SZN-043, a hepatocyte targeted R-spondin mimetic, induces hepatocyte proliferation in acute acetaminophen-induced liver injury model,” the data provided supporting evidence that SZN-043 can induce hepatocyte-specific regeneration in the setting of an acetaminophen overdose, can improve liver function and can reduce the area of necrosis.

Data presented in a poster presentation titled, “Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics, and toxicology of SZN-043, a hepatocyte-targeted Wnt potentiator, in nonhuman primates,” indicated that non-human primates can be safely dosed up to 125 mg/kg twice weekly for two weeks without adverse effects. SZN-043 showed target-mediated drug disposition and pharmacokinetics that were consistent with that of an IgG-based molecule binding to the hepatocyte membrane protein ASGR1.

In a poster presentation titled, “SZN-043, a Hepatocyte-targeted-R-spondin mimetic, stimulates hepatocyte proliferation in an acute alcoholic hepatitis model,” the data showed the potential of SZN-043 to stimulate hepatocyte-specific cell regeneration, to activate the Wnt signaling pathway and to improve hepatic function in aging mice after a prolonged chronic binge ethanol treatment.

About Wnt Signaling

Wnt signaling plays key roles in the control of development, homeostasis, and regeneration of many essential organs and tissues, including liver, intestine, lung, kidney, retina, central nervous system, cochlea, bone, and others. Modulation of Wnt signaling pathways has potential for treatment of degenerative diseases and tissue injuries. Surrozen’s platform and proprietary technologies have the potential to overcome the limitations in pursuing the Wnt pathway as a therapeutic strategy.

About Surrozen

Surrozen is a biotechnology company discovering and developing drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway. Surrozen is developing tissue-specific antibodies designed to engage the body’s existing biological repair mechanisms with potential application across multiple disease areas, including inflammatory bowel disease, hepatitis, eye diseases, hearing loss, lung and airway diseases, and certain neurological disorders. For more information, please visit surrozen.com.

