Calcium Carbonate Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type ; Application

Calcium carbonate is a colorless, odorless, and tasteless crystalline compound, obtained naturally from limestone rock or can be manufactured by decomposing limestone to calcium oxide, followed by the process of subsequent re-carbonization.Further, the compound possesses a pH of above 6 and is extensively deployed in several commercial and industrial application bases.



The demand for calcium carbonate is rising across adhesives and sealants, animal an pet feeds, construction, fertilizers, glass and ceramics, paint and surface coating, paper filler and coating pigments, plastics, and rubber & elastomers industries.



By type, the calcium carbonate market is bifurcated into Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC) and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC).In 2019, the Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC) segment dominated the market owing to the lower price and better availability.



GCC is a sedimentary rock mainly made up of the calcium carbonate mineral calcite.Adhesives and sealants, animal and pet food, construction, fertilizers, glass and ceramics, paint and surface coating, paper filler and coating pigments, plastics, and rubber and elastomers are a few of the applications of GCC.



GCC color ranges from bright white to light grey, and its chemical purity varies from 80 to 90% calcium carbonate to well over 99.9%.



The global calcium carbonate market is segmented into five main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (SCAM).In 2020, North America contributed to the largest share in the global calcium carbonate market.



The market growth in the region is primarily attributed to the presence of strong industrial base with prominent manufactures, who significantly contribute to the market growth. High demand for calcium carbonate from end-use industries such as paper, plastic, adhesive and sealants, and building and construction is stimulating market growth in the region.





A few of the major key players operating in the calcium carbonate market are Abetong AB, Boral, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Consolis, ELO Beton, Forterra, GULF PRECAST, LafargeHolcim, Tindall Corporation, and Spancrete. These market players are highly focusing on the development of high quality and innovative product offerings.



The size of overall global calcium carbonate market has been derived using both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the calcium carbonate market.

