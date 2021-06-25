Global Electric Bus Market Share Grow at 25% CAGR, to Exceed 600 Thousand Units Sales by 2026, According to Facts & Factors

New York, NY, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Electric Bus Market By Bus Type (Less than 9m, 9-14m, and Above 14m), By Battery Capacity (Less than 50kWh, 50–250kWh, and Above 250kWh), By Range (Less than 150 miles, 150–300 miles, and Above 300 miles), By Propulsion Type (PHEV, BEV, and FCEV), By Component (Battery, Motor, Ultra-Capacitor, and Fuel Cell Stack), By Consumer Segment (Fleet Operator and Government), By Application (Intercity and Intracity), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

“According to the research report, the global Electric Bus Market sales were estimated at 135 Thousand Units in 2019 and is expected to reach 600 Thousand Units by 2026. The global Electric Bus Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25% from 2020 to 2026”.

Gasoline-based vehicles are the leading cause of air pollution worldwide. The increasing carbon and other hazardous gases emission due to fuel combustion have been leveling up the global warming effect. To combat such a situation, several government agencies and policymakers are seeking to launch low and zero-emission vehicles. Although natural gas-based public transport system is succeeded to some extent in controlling the swiftly rising air pollution, electric buses are gaining prominence to eradicate this global concern owing to their zero-emission characteristic. Thus, the demand for electric buses in different regions across the globe is flourishing substantially and propelling the global electric bus market.

Besides, the major amount of the globally extracted crude oil is consumed by public transportation systems in several regions. All the countries are focused to slash the import and consumption rate of oil. Thus, the adoption of electric vehicles is an effective alternative for this condition. However, electric buses are quite expensive compared to gasoline-based vehicles, which is likely to hamper the global electric bus market.

Industry Major Market Players

Daimler AG

Solaris Bus & Coach S.A.

New Flyer Industries Inc.

Proterra Inc.

EBUSCO

Zhengzhou Yutong Group Co. Ltd.

AB Volvo

BYD Company Limited

Market Dynamics & Growth Factors Analysis

By bus type, the 9–14 m segment to hold the dominating position in the global electric bus market throughout the study timeframe

Based on the length of the bus, the electric bus market is categorized into less than 9m, 9–14 m, and above 14 m. The 9–14 m segment is likely to hold the major volume share of the global electric bus market from 2020 to 2026. The 9–14 m segment is leading among all the size-based electric bus segments. Based on the actual figures, the electric bus fleet for public transportation in China comprises the major share of the electric buses that are 9–14 m stretched.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the global electric bus sector. Key strategic developments in the global electric bus market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the global electric bus market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

The global electric bus market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the global electric bus industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of bus type, battery capacity, range, propulsion type, component, consumer segment, application, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

The Middle East & Africa (MEA) electric bus market is likely to witness a remarkable CAGR during the study timeframe

The electric bus market in the Middle East & Africa region (MEA) anticipates substantial growth in the coming years, as the majority of the leading manufacturers are headquartered in the region, the demand for the electric transportation system is increasing considerably, and the regulations imposed by the regional government to promote electric vehicles.

This report segments the global electric bus market as follows:

Global Electric Bus Market: Bus Type Segmentation Analysis

Less than 9 m

9−14 m

Above 14 m

Global Electric Bus Market: Battery Capacity Segmentation Analysis

Less than 50 kWh

50–250 kWh

Above 250 kWh

Global Electric Bus Market: Range Segmentation Analysis

Less than 150 miles

150–300 miles

Above 300 miles

Global Electric Bus Market: Propulsion Type Segmentation Analysis

PHEV

BEV

FCEV

Global Electric Bus Market: Component Segmentation Analysis

Battery

Motor

Ultra-capacitor

Fuel Cell Stack

Global Electric Bus Market: Consumer Segment Segmentation Analysis

Fleet Operator

Government

Global Electric Bus Market: Application Segmentation Analysis

Intercity

Intracity

KEY REPORT POINTERS & HIGHLIGHTS:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Micro, Meso, Macro, and In-Depth Analysis of Technically relevant and Commercially viable Segments and Sub-segments of the Market

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

Historical and Current Demand (Consumption) and Supply (Production) Scenarios as well as Projected Supply-Demand Scenario Analysis

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis along with Horizontal and Vertical Integration Scenarios

Manufacturing and Production Cost Structure Analysis including Labor Cost, Raw Material Expenses, and Other Manufacturing Expenses, wherever relevant

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

