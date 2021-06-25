New York, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Breast Reconstruction Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology, Type ; Placement, Procedure, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06099452/?utm_source=GNW

However, low awareness regarding reimbursement policies hinders the market growth..



Breast cancer is one of the most common types of cancer observed among women.It is majorly characterized by the development of lumps in breasts, inversion of nipples, change in breast shape, release of fluids from nipples, red or scaly patches on skin, dimpling of the skin, and pain and soaring of nipples.



Breast cancer is treated using mastectomy, a procedure that includes removal of entire breast through a surgical process.Health Information Exchange surgeries are used to rebuild the breasts after mastectomy.



Implant reconstruction and autologous or flap reconstruction are the two main techniques used in these surgeries.With the increasing prevalence of breast cancer worldwide, many women are opting for reconstruction procedures to regain the original shape of their breasts after the mastectomy.



According to breastcancer.org, as of January 2018, over 3.1 million women in the US had a history of breast cancer, including those who were undergoing a treatment and those who had undergone treatments in the past. Further, according to a study published by the World Health Organization (WHO), ~2.3 million women across the world were newly diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. In addition, according to a study published in the journal of American Society of Clinical Oncology in 2020, ~1 in 29 women in India suffers from breast cancer at some point in life. Similarly, according to the breastcancercare.org.uk, the UK had ~691,000 women diagnosed with breast cancer and this number is estimated to reach 840,000 by 2020. Similar trends of rise in number of breast cancer cases have been observed in other parts of the world. The increasing prevalence of breast cancer, coupled with the growing preference for Health Information Exchange procedures post mastectomy, is expected bolstering the market growth.



The global Breast Reconstruction market is segmented by Technology, Type, Placement, and Procedure.The Breast Reconstruction market, by technology, is segmented into inframammary, peri-areolar, trans-axillary and transumbilical.



The Inframammary segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, and Peri-Areolar segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 6.6% in the market during the forecast period. Based on type, the Breast Reconstruction is segmented into breast implants and implants accessories. The Breast Implants segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, also the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on placement, the Breast Reconstruction is segmented into dual-plane insertion, subglandular insertion and submuscular insertion. The Dual Plane Insertion segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, also the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on procedure, the Breast Reconstruction is segmented into immediate procedures, delayed procedures, revision procedures. In 2020, the Immediate Procedures segment held the largest share of the market, and same segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years



Some of the essential primary and secondary sources included in the report are, Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization (WHO), Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, National Cancer Foundation, and among others.

