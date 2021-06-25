The biosurgery market is projected to reach USD 16.0billion by 2026 from USD 12.2billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.7%

New York, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biosurgery Market by Product Type, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05479714/?utm_source=GNW

In addition, rising demand for effective blood loss management and increasing availability of advanced biosurgery products is also helping to back the market growth. However, high cost of biosurgery products, dearth of skilled professionals, and stringent regulatory framework are expected to hamper the growth of this market during the forecast period.



Based on product, the bone graft substitutes holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on the product, the bone graft substitutes segment accounted for the largest share of the global biosurgery market in 2020.Bone-graft substitutes are alternative products to autografts and possess osteoconductive properties.



Although autografts are used as the gold standard for the treatment of bone defects, they have various limitations, such as the potential risk of infections and donor site morbidity.As a result, the focus on new orthobiologic materials like synthetic bone-graft substitutes is increasing.



Moreover, the use of bone graft substitutes eliminates the need for a second operative procedure and an extra incision at the site of the surgery. As a result, the adoption of bone graft substitutes such as demineralized bone matrix, synthetic bone grafts, allografts, and bone morphogenetic proteins is increasing across orthopedic and dental surgeries globally.



Based onapplication, thereconstructive surgery segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The reconstructive surgery in the application segment is expected to show the highest growth rate during the forecast period.Surgical sealants, hemostats, soft-tissue patches/meshes, and staple line reinforcement agents are extensively used in various reconstructive surgeries, including plastic surgeries, facelifts, rhinoplasty, body contouring, breast surgeries (breast reconstruction & augmentation), burns, and craniofacial applications.



Rising number of surgical reconstructive procedures such as facial reconstruction and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures, increasing incidence of skin injuries, growing incidence of burn injuries, and the increasing number of breast cancer patients undergoing mastectomy and breast reconstruction procedures are driving the rapid adoption of biosurgery products in the reconstructive surgery segment.



Based on end-user, the hospitals segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.



The biosurgery market is segmented into hospitals, clinics,and others.The hospital segment dominates the market share in 2020.

The biosurgery products are extensively used in hospitals across operating rooms during surgeries.Moreover, the use of soft-tissue attachments and bone-graft substitutes (such as DBM and BMP) is increasing across hospitals to reduce the duration of patient stays and enhance the healing process.



Bone-graft substitutes are finding use as osteoconductive and osteoinductive materials, specifically across orthopedic and spinal procedures.Similarly, hemostatic agents and adhesion barriers are finding increasing adoption across abdominal and cardiovascular procedures to prevent post-operative complications.



Moreover, the number of hospitals is increasing globally, especially in emerging countries, which is supporting the high revenue growth in the segment.



North America accounted for the largest share of the biosurgerymarket in 2020

In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the biosurgerymarket, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the presence of a significant number of prominent vendors, a highly developed healthcare system, increasing volume of elective surgeries, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and favorable reimbursement policies for biosurgery products.



Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

• By Company Type – Tier 1–35%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3–20%

• By Designation – C-level–35%, Director-level–25%, Others–40%

• By Region – North America–45%, Europe–30%, AsiaPacific–20%, Latin America- 3%, Middle East and Africa–2%



Key players in the biosurgery market

The key players operating in the biosurgerymarketinclude Johnson & Johnson (US), Baxter International Inc. (US), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Becton, Dickinson & Co. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Stryker Corp. (US), Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. (US), CSL Ltd. (Australia), Hemostasis LLC. (US), Pfizer Inc. (US), Cyrolife Inc. (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), Kuros Biosciences AG (Switzerland), Orthofix Medical Inc. (US), Smiths & Nephew Plc. (UK).



