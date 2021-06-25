Worldwide Sports Sunglasses Industry to 2027 - Technological Innovations Present Opportunities

Dublin, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Sunglasses Market by Type, Gender and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Sports sunglasses are a protective eyewear designed to prevent from bright sunlight and high-energy sunlight from discomforting or damaging the eyes. The sports sunglasses are coated with UV blockers and ultraviolet B rays that allow prevention from harmful UV rays. Furthermore, these sunglasses are differently shaped and designed as compared to regular sunglasses so that they can provide full protection to the eyes of the players.



Moreover, government has increased investment in sports like Olympics, Formula 1 racing, Cricket World Cups, FIFA, and others. There is an increase in the motivation from the government authorities for the players to participate owing to rise in sports events being organized on domestic level. This is anticipated to surge the demand for sports accessories, such as clothes, sports sunglasses, shoes, and other equipment. However, high prices and significant popularity of sport sunglasses brands like Nike, Adidas, and Puma have led to the advent of counterfeit brands that offer low quality products. The presence of these brands often lead to inconvenience & safety issues that subsequently develop negative perceptions among customers. Online distribution channel is one of the major platforms, where transaction of counterfeited brands can be easily concealed. Thus, proliferation of the counterfeited industry is anticipated to hamper the growth of the sports sunglasses market.



Availability of polarized sports sunglasses with progressive lens and photochromic lens helps in reducing the harmful impact of UVA/UVB rays. Moreover, the lenses of polarized sports sunglasses are made by thin chemical film, which helps in eliminating the harsh light that is reflected off water or highway surfaces on sunny days. Therefore, it is used in various sports, which boosts the growth of the sports sunglasses market.



The global sports sunglasses market is segmented into type, gender, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is bifurcated into polarized and non-polarized. By gender, it is categorized into male, female and unisex. On the basis of distribution channel, it is classified into hypermarket/supermarket, specialty stores, brand outlets, and online sales channel. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).



The key players operating in the sports sunglasses include Adidas AG (Adidas), Luxottica, PUMA SE, Nike, Inc., Decathlon SA, Under Armour, Inc., Titan Company Limited, Liberty Sports, Inc., Yiwu Conchen Glasses Co., Ltd., and Safilo Group S.p.A.



