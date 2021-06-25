Global Smart Factory Market Size & Share 2021 | Advancement in Cyber-Physical Systems, Progression Status, Revenue Expectation, Development in Economy, Technology and Emerging Application till Forecast 2026, Says Industry Research Biz

Pune, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBAL SMART FACTORY MARKET 2021-2026:

Global “ Smart Factory Market ” Research Report 2021-2026 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Smart Factory industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Smart Factory market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Smart Factory market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Smart Factory market.

In 2019, the global Smart Factory market size was USD 51510 million and it is expected to reach USD 106430 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 10.8% during 2021-2026.

Smart Factory is an advanced factory that has cyber-physical systems where materials can be moved efficiently across the factory floor. This advanced system has integrated computing codes that provide an automation solution.

Within the modular structured smart factories, cyber-physical systems monitor physical processes, create a virtual copy of the physical world, and make decentralized decisions. Over the Internet of Things, cyber-physical systems communicate and cooperate with each other and with humans in real-time, and via the Internet of Services, both internal and cross-organizational services are offered and used by participants of the value chain.



North America was the largest market with a market share of 29.09% in 2012 and 26.56% in 2017 with an increase of 2.53%. Europe and China ranked the second and third markets with a market share of 26.50% and 18.92% in 2016.



The smart factory market has been increased in accordance with the development of the whole economy, technology, and emerging application and the whole world response to the industry 4.0. What is more, continuous advancement in machine intelligence and the internet is expected to bring about a fourth industrial revolution, expected to offer a wide range of benefits, including greater efficiency, flexibility, and safety. So, we will see a fast growth rate of the market. What more, there are some problems to be solved ahead, such as the whole supply chain, the whole eco-system, the fierce competition, the high cost, the international standard and so on.



The vendors are better to find their own characteristics, improve product and service quality, including the software and hardware, as well as the services, pay attention to all of the supply chain and eco-system and good brand communication. Following the market trends, access to greater competitive advantage, concerning more on their customer experience and services to get a bigger market share.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT

The major players in the market include:

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

General Electric Company

Emerson Electric Company

Schnieder Electric

Atos SE

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Smart Factory Market

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Smart Factory market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Smart Factory industry.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Process Manufacturing

Discrete Manufacturing

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Automobile and Transportation

Food and Beverage

Electrical and Electronics

Chemical and Material

Oil and Gas

Others

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration the market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Smart Factory market?

What was the size of the emerging Smart Factory market by value in 2019?

What will be the size of the emerging Smart Factory market in 2026?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Smart Factory market?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Smart Factory market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of the Smart Factory market?

What are the Smart Factory market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Smart Factory Industry?

Global Smart Factory Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis are additionally dispensed. The Global Smart Factory market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of the latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Smart Factory market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

