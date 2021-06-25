Global Foreign Exchange Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Foreign Exchange Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global foreign exchange market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Foreign exchange (FX), or forex, refers to a system that facilitates the transaction of currencies from different countries. It is performed through credit instruments, such as bills of foreign currency, bank drafts and telephonic transfers. The fund transfer functions through an electronic network of banks, financial institutions, brokers and individual traders. Forex also finds extensive applications for transferring funds to support the exchange of various goods and services between nations.



Growing urbanization and digitalization in both the emerging and developed economies are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. The key features of FX, such as minimal trading costs, 24x7 trading opportunities, high transactional transparency and liquidity, have favored its widespread acceptance across the globe. Furthermore, the availability of electronic platforms and the provision of improved security mechanisms for trading are also providing a boost to the market growth. Various internet-based platforms are available to the users for conveniently exchanging currencies between countries while ensuring the delivery of goods and services in a secure and centralized setting. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the availability of outright forward and currency option, are creating a positive outlook for the market growth. Outright forward enables the trader to lock the current exchange rate, which further protects the investor, exporter or importer from future rate fluctuations. On the other hand, the currency option refers to a contractual document that establishes an obligation to purchase or trade currency at a specific rate.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global foreign exchange market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, counterparty and type.



Breakup by Counterparty:

Reporting Dealers

Other Financial Institutions

Non-financial Customers

Breakup by Type:

Currency Swap

Outright Forward and FX Swaps

FX Options

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top foreign exchange companies being Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citibank, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC Holdings plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co., The Royal Bank of Scotland, UBS AG, Standard Chartered PLC, State Street Corporation, XTX Markets Limited, etc.



