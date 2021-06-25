High Times Launches First-Ever Vape Cartridge Offering

Exclusive to the Michigan market, High Times Black & Red Label Vapes On Sale Now



Detroit, Michigan, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hightimes Holding Corp ., the owner of High Times®, the most well-known brand in cannabis, announced today the brand’s first-ever vape offering. Launching two lines, deliberately different in price, High Times Black and Red Label products will provide a best in class experience for consumers no matter their tolerance level.

“With the ease of our portable vapes, Michigan can sit back, relax and enjoy the High,” Peter Horvath, Hightimes Holding Corp. Chief Executive Officer noted. “Catering to both new consumers and the life-long evangelists, our Black and Red labels were designed to offer the best the cannabis landscape has to offer at an affordable price. At High Times we believe everyone deserves access to the best cannabis products in order to improve their health, wellness, and quality of life.”

Both available in 1 gram cartridges, High Times Black Label cartridges are filled with premium live resin to preserve the cannabis-derived terpenes, while the Red Label distillate vapes provide high potency concentrate for our price-conscious line. This product line marks the second launch of Red & Black label products premiering exclusively in the Great Lakes State. Stocked in 22 high-traffic stores in Michigan, these vapes will reach vast numbers of consumers.

Partnering with world-class growers in Michigan, the collection offers four potent & portable Red Label strains, and three first-class quality Black Label strains. The Black Label features cultivars Super Lemon Haze, LA Kush Cake and Animal mints in live resin form. The Red Label selection includes the Sativa varietals Morning Mimosa and Sour Strawberry Mist, with an Original Chem cultivar for our Hybrid offering with Fire Cookie closing the lineup as the Indica product.

High Times Black & Red Label Vape Cartridges now available for Michigan delivery and in-store at partnering dispensaries. To learn more about this exclusive launch, and to find where you can purchase, click here .

About High Times:

For more than 46 years, High Times has been the world’s most well-known cannabis brand - championing the lifestyle and educating the masses on the benefits of this natural flower. From humble beginnings as a counterculture lifestyle publication, High Times has evolved into a rapidly growing network of cannabis dispensaries, the host and creator of industry-leading events like the Cannabis Cup, the producer of globally distributed merchandise, benefactor of international licensing deals, and provider of content for millions of fans and supporters across the globe. In the world of cannabis, High Times is the most trusted arbiter of quality.

For more information on High Times, visit http://www.hightimes.com

