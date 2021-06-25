Bringin’ the BANG® 5,000 Person Beach Cleanup

WESTON, Fla., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bang Energy is dedicated to reducing environmental pollution, raising awareness about litter and plastic waste, and protecting natural resources, including beaches in the U.S. from coast to coast. On June 26, the company is sponsoring its first-ever Bang® Beach Cleanup in Florida and California. The Bang Fuel Team will be on hand to give away Bang® merchandise, a mystery grand prize, and, of course, enough Bang® drinks to keep participants energized and motivated throughout the day.



The June 26 cleanup is another example of Bang Energy’s commitment to preserving the planet by investing in the future, reducing plastic waste, and incorporating more eco-friendly ways of reducing energy costs. For example, Bang Energy’s new manufacturing facility in Phoenix, Arizona, recently commissioned a 200-kilowatt rooftop solar system that will save energy, reduce air and water pollution, and conserve natural resources — creating a healthier living environment not only for local residents but also people everywhere. Project engineer at the Phoenix plant, Christopher Jones, also estimates that this initiative will save Bang Energy roughly $92,000 a year in electrical costs and, by using less coal and natural gas for power, will be good for the state and a greener planet.

Jack Owoc, CEO of Bang Energy, headquartered in South Florida, believes that environmental conservation requires action, not words. “We lead by decisive action,” Owoc says. “The time to do something about plastic pollution is today!”



“Bang Energy cut its plastic usage by 98.7% — and we didn’t need a cute slogan to do it,” Owoc added.

Others in the market have been slower to change. For example, a 2019 report from Break Free From Plastic named the Coca-Cola Company the number one plastic polluter in the world for the third year in a row.

Similarly, despite Coca-Cola launching an environmental campaign called “A World Without Waste” three years ago, Earth Island Institute, a nonprofit environmental organization, is alleging that Coke has done little to live up to that slogan. In fact, the group is suing the soda giant for false advertising.

"A 'World Without Waste' declares the headline in one marketing campaign," the Institute notes. "Yet almost anywhere you look there's a plastic Coca-Cola bottle trashing the public park, washed up on the beach, or piled in a mountain of plastic at a waste processing facility. What these advertising campaigns ultimately amount to is a mountain of greenwashing."

Backing up the lawsuit is a report by the Changing Markets Foundation that claims Coke is the biggest plastic polluter in the world, producing 2.9 million metric tons of plastic waste each year.

Earth Island Institute believes that Coke is violating the District of Columbia's Consumer Protection Procedures Act by producing millions of plastic waste while misleading consumers that the company is investing in sustainable packaging. The suit states that Coke has a long history of breaking public promises and producing plastic waste on an immense scale, endangering natural environments and human health. For example, in 1990, Coca-Cola committed to having 25% recycled content in its bottles, but 30 years later, it only has 10%, the Changing Markets Foundation report points out. The soda company has also opposed legislation that many believe would help it achieve these commitments.

Julia Cohen, managing director of Earth Island's Plastic Pollution Coalition, said in a statement: "We want the Coca-Cola company to stop the greenwashing and false claims, be transparent about the plastic they use and be a leader in investing in deposit and refill programs for the health of humans, animals, waterways, the ocean, and our environment."

Earth Island Institute general counsel, Sumona Majumdar, echoed Cohen. "Coca-Cola has long been in the business of portraying itself as stewards of the environment while pointing to consumers as the source of plastic pollution. But it is Coca-Cola, not consumers, that chooses to use chart-topping amounts of plastic for its products. It is time this company is held accountable for deceiving the public."

Bang® Energy is inviting everyone to come out and help support our cleanup efforts on three different beaches across the country. From Florida to California, we’re hosting open beach cleanups for anyone who wants to join.

Bang® Beach Cleanup details are below:

Where

Fort Lauderdale, Florida: Beach Place.

Venice Beach, California: Beach Front by Wavecrest Ave.

Daytona Beach, Florida: Sun Splash Park area.

When

June 26, 2021, from 11am – 4pm.

