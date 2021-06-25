New York, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global and China Passenger Car T-Box Market Report, 2021" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06098034/?utm_source=GNW





In 2020, 9.404 million passenger cars (50.0% of the total) were installed with T-Box by OEMs in China, a year-on-year increase of 25.4%. By 2025, the OEM T-Box installation rate of passenger cars in China will reach 85%, and over 20 million passenger cars will be installed with T-Box.



China’s passenger car T-Box market is highly concentrated. Top 5 companies enjoy 45.6% market share and Top 10 companies 70.7%. The top vendors include LG Electronics, Valeo, Denso, LANYOU Technology, Continental, ECARX, Jingwei Hirain Technologies, etc. The first-ranked LG Electronics sees T-Box in 1.16 million vehicles, mainly serving GM, Lynk & Co, Kia, Hyundai, Geely, FAW Hongqi, etc.; its T-Box factory is located in Kunshan of Jiangsu.



DFS Industrial Group owns 80% stake in LANYOU Technology whose networked equipment model is TCU GEN2-A 4G. More than 90% of its T-Box products are available in Dongfeng’s models, such as Dongfeng Motor, Dongfeng Renault, Dongfeng Venucia, Dongfeng Nissan, etc.



Jingwei Hirain Technologies installed TBOX-Ext 4100 in 369,000 vehicles of FAW, JMC, GAC NE, Ford, Shanghai GM, etc. in 2020.



With the popularization and development of Telematics, T-Box is developing towards hardware integration and diversified functions. T-Box will not only collect, clean, sort, store, process and forward data, but also closely coordinate calculations with related functional components to reduce redundancy, improve efficiency, and enhance safety so as to achieve the effect of 1+1>2. For example, it integrates central gateway, 5G, C-V2X, high-precision positioning, vehicle FOTA, etc.



As of May 2021, China had issued network access licenses for 368 T-Box products, of which 9 models from Lear, Datang Gohigh, Neusoft, DIAS, YF Tech, and China Mobile IoT support 5G networks. At the Shanghai Auto Show, VanJee Technology, Joynext, and Huawei also exhibited 5G C-V2X T-Box.



Domestic and foreign OEMs are actively launching 5G models. The 5G models on the market include BAIC ARCFOX ?T, BMW iX, Buick GL8 Avenir, etc. The upcoming models embrace SAIC Roewe MARVEL R, Great Wall HAVAL H6, Great Wall WEY Mocha and so on.





