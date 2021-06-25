Global Smart Windows Market to Reach $6.8 Billion by 2026

New York, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Windows Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02052107/?utm_source=GNW
Windows have gained increasing importance in modern homes, in terms of security, safety and aesthetics. However, windows also represent a conduit heat exchange, raising or reducing interior temperatures of buildings and automobiles based on seasonal conditions leading to higher energy consumption in the form of heating and cooling. Glass windows allow the sun`s heat to enter the buildings thus heating up the interiors. While blinds and curtains are used to prevent solar heat, they tend to disconnect occupants from the outside world. A smart window comes into play here as it reduces the solar heat gain while offering a transparent view to the outside. Smart windows have become an essential part of the latest and innovative smart home technology.
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Windows estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period. Suspended Particle Devices (SPD), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electrochromic segment is readjusted to a revised 16.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026
- The Smart Windows market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 13.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.7% and 10.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.6% CAGR.
- Cost savings, energy efficiencies and tightening sustainability norms are spurring the market for smart glass windows globally. Automotive and aviation applications are primed to witness splendid growth for smart glass windows. However, high initial installation and material costs, relatively low market awareness and durability concerns continue to challenge adoption rates of smart glass windows. Expansion of applications, improvement in the speed of switching and dimming and the extent of glass tinting control are slated to buoy the market demand in the near term. The market is also driven by favorable government regulations that recommend energy efficient heating, cooling and lighting solutions in buildings and cars. The ongoing trend towards embedding electronics, such as sensors, to turn auto and architectural windows into displays of infotainment content represents another significant factor benefiting market expansion. Transportation sectors represent an important application area supported by growing environmental concerns, increasing emphasis on energy efficiency, focus on better fuel economy, and the incessant drive to improve car and aircraft designs. These windows are witnessing increasing use to cut energy costs associated with heating, lighting and air-conditioning.
Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC) Segment to Reach $751.5 Million by 2026
- In the global Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$311.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$719.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$70.1 Million by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 77 Featured)
- Chromogenics
- EControl-Glas GmbH & Co. KG
- GlasNovations Ltd.
- Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Polytronix, Inc.
- Research Frontiers, Inc.
- SAGE Electrochromics, Inc.
- Scienstry, Inc.
- View, Inc.
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2019 to 2022
COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Growth in Global Smart Windows Market
Performance Snapshot of Major End-Use Markets
Automotive Sector
EXHIBIT 2: Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 through 2025
Construction Sector
EXHIBIT 3: Global Construction Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 through 2021
Smart Windows: A Prelude
Smart Glass: A Growing Area of Interest
Types of Smart Windows
Market Outlook
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Key Growth Restraints
Suspended particle device (SPD) Glass Accounts for Major Share
Developed Markets Dominate, while Developing Markets Drive Growth
China: A Fast Growing Market for Smart Windows
High Costs: A Major Issue
Competition
Market Witnesses Rising Investments and Increasing Patent Activity
Leading Smart Glass Windows Start-ups
Noteworthy Smart Window Solutions Worldwide: Brief Details of
Product and Key Features
Research & Development: Need of the Hour to expand Market Adoption
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Myriad Benefits Offered by Smart Glass Windows Drive Widespread
Adoption in Architectural Applications
List of Exterior, Interior, and Projection Applications of
Smart Glass in the Architectural Sector
Smart Windows Offers Several Benefits to Building Owners
Growing Concerns with Regard to Energy Loss Drive Demand for
Switchable Smart Glass in Varied Applications
Aesthetics: The Fundamental Factor behind the Huge Popularity
of Smart Windows
Implementation of Smart Buildings and Smart Cities Boosts
Prospects
EXHIBIT 4: Global Market for Smart City Technologies in US$
Million for the Years 2019 and 2025
Recovery in Construction Sector to Boost Growth
EXHIBIT 5: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2020, 2021 & 2022
Transportation: An Important Market for Smart Windows
Focus on Energy Efficiency, Better Fuel Economy, and Improved
Vehicle Designs Drive Robust Demand
Self-Cleaning and Self-Repairing Applications Gain Momentum
EXHIBIT 6: Global Automotive Smart Glass Market by Technology
(2015 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Active
Self-Dimming Windows, Device-Embedded Glass, Smart Mirrors,
and Others
Self-Tinting in Automobile Windows: An Insight
Lightweight Smart Glass: First-Choice Materials in Connected Cars
Smart Windows Seek Opportunities in Self-Driving Cars
EXHIBIT 7: Global Autonomous-Ready Vehicles Net Additions in
Thousands: 2019 and 2024
Recovery in Automobile Production: An Important Opportunity
Indicator
EXHIBIT 8: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
EXHIBIT 9: Monthly New Vehicle Sales in the US: Jan 2020 - Feb
2021
Proliferation of Electric Vehicles to Help Smart Glass Find
Mainstream Adoption
EXHIBIT 10: Number of EVs on Road Worldwide by Type (In Million
Units) for the Years 2019 and 2022
Spiraling Electricity Usage and Resulting Energy Costs Spur
Demand for Automatic Tinting Windows in the Building Sector
EXHIBIT 11: Global Energy Consumption by Sector (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Energy Consumption for Buildings,
Commercial, Industrial, Transportation, and Others
Smart Windows in Aircrafts Enable Efficient Management of Light
and Glare
Growing Focus on Enhancing Consumer Experience at Airports to
Drive Smart Window Installations
Impact of COVID-19 on Airlines and Airports
EXHIBIT 12: Global Airlines & Airports Market Reset &
Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 through 2025
EXHIBIT 13: Expected Losses in Global Aviation Industry (In US$
Billion)
EXHIBIT 14: Global Announced Airport Infrastructure Projects
Value in US$ Billion by Region
Smart Glass for Smart Yachts: A Potential Growth Avenue
EXHIBIT 15: Sales of Superyachts in Units for the Years 2015
and 2022
Superior Attributes of Active Smart Glass Promote Higher Growth
than Passive Types
Comparison of Active Smart Glass Technologies
Electrochromics and SPD: Leading Smart Glass Technologies
PDLC Active Smart Glass: An Alternative to PDLC Active Smart
Glass Penetration Marred by Limited Capabilities
Smart Glass Innovation and Advancements
Nanotechnology Brings Hope to Help Buildings See Green through
Smart Windows
Water-Repellant & Ventilation Options
Smart Window with Potential to Regulate & Harness Solar Energy
for Energy-Efficient Buildings
Near-UV Light Absorbing Smart Windows
Innovative Smart Glass Solutions that Substitute Electronic
Window Shades
Triboelectrics-Powered Smart Windows
Electricity-Free Smart Window
Smart Windows with Wide-angle Antireflection and Broadband
Functionalities
Wi-Fi Compatible Smart Windows
Novel Smart Window Technology to Control Light and Heat Flow
Microgels to Replace Hydrogels in Smart Windows
Mobile App for Tinting Windows through Smartphones
Universal Smart Window Coating
Dye Sensitized Solar Cell (DSSC) Integrated Smart Window
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
