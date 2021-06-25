Global Baby Feeding Bottles Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2026

New York, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Baby Feeding Bottles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900589/?utm_source=GNW

The baby feeding bottles market is estimated to be driven by increasing number of working women, rising acceptance of infant formula and busy lifestyles. Baby feeding bottles are highly popular baby care products that are mainly used during the first year of a baby. Specially designed to address feeding requirements of infants, these bottles feature a rubber-based teat to help a baby directly drink milk or other liquids from the bottle. These feeding bottles are used as a substitute to breastfeeding, and generally made of silicon, glass, stainless steel and plastic. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Baby Feeding Bottles estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period. Plastic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Silicone segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $448.3 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $595.1 Million by 2026



- The Baby Feeding Bottles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$448.3 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$595.1 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR. In these markets, increasing acceptance of infant formula along with availability of different formula milks by leading brands is poised to push market growth. Another prominent factor is continuing transformation of the retail as well as distribution infrastructure. The emergence of new models like online platform, neighbourhood stores and brick-and-mortars stores is expected to increase consumer access to these products and foster consumption. Global demand for these bottles is fueled by increasing product awareness and proliferation of the Internet. Another prominent factor driving the market growth is the explosive growth displayed by the e-commerce industry. Online platforms provide an extensive line of baby feeding bottles to attract parents. In addition, an increasing number of companies are investing in the online channel to expand the customer base and boost sales.



Glass Segment to Reach $615.4 Million by 2026



- Factors like distortion of bottles in freezers and health concerns associated with plastics are driving customers` preference for glass bottles. In the global Glass segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$247.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$343 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$201.4 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.9% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)



Alpha Baby Care Co., Ltd.

Babisil International Ltd.

Chemco Group

Comotomo, Inc.

Dolphin Baby Product

Handi-Craft® Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Linco Baby Merchandise Works Co., Ltd

Mason Bottle

Mayborn Group Limited

Munchkin, Inc.

nanobébé US LTD.

Narang Plastics Private Limited

Novatex GmbH







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900589/?utm_source=GNW



CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2019 to 2022

COVID-19 Pandemic Dampens Global Demand for Baby Feeding Bottles

Global Baby Feeding Bottles Market to Exhibit Steady Growth

Plastic Feeding Bottles Hold Major Share, while Stainless Steel

and Glass to Post Fastest Growth in Global Baby Feeding

Bottles Market

Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Baby Feeding Bottles Market

Select Popular Baby Feeding Bottles

Philips Avent BPA-Free Natural Baby Bottles

Evenflo Feeding Balance+ Wide-Neck Glass Bottles

Comotomo Silicone Baby Bottles

Munchkin Latch BPA-Free Newborn Baby Bottles

Nanobébé Baby Bottles

Playtex Baby VentAire Baby Bottles

Dr. Brown?s Original Bottles

Dr. Brown?s Options+ Preemie Baby Bottles

PopYum Bottles

Lansinoh Breastmilk Bottles with NaturalWave Nipple

Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature Fiesta Fun Time Baby Bottles

Perry Mackin Silicone Wide-Neck Bottles

thinkbaby All in One Bottles

Yoomi Self-Warming Bottles

WORLD BRANDS

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Global Population and Rise in Number of New Births:

Opportunity Galore for Baby Feeding Bottles

EXHIBIT 2: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region

for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, and 2100

EXHIBIT 3: Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by

Geographic Region

EXHIBIT 4: Global New Births (In Thousands) per Annum by Select

Country

EXHIBIT 5: Population of Children (0-4 years) in Million for

Select Countries: 2020

Rising Women Workforce Drives Demand for Baby Feeding Bottles

EXHIBIT 6: Top 10 Countries Worldwide with the Highest

Proportion of Working Women in the Nation?s Women Population

Increasing Uptake of Formula Milk Propels the Demand for Baby

Feeding Bottles

Convenience & Safety Remain Defining and Sought-After Aspects

of Baby Feeding Bottles

Improved Features & Better Materials Take Center Stage

BPA-Free Baby Feeding Bottles Gain Traction

Revival in Demand for Glass Baby Bottles

Growing Parent Awareness Bodes Well for the Baby Feeding

Bottles Market

Premiumization Trend Spurs Market Demand

Product Launch & Innovation: Hallmark of Global Baby Feeding

Bottles Market

Rising Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets Offer

Increased Growth Prospects

EXHIBIT 7: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as

a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

EXHIBIT 8: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by

Geographic Region

Expanding Urban Population Spurs Market Growth

EXHIBIT 9: Urban Population Worldwide in Thousands: 1950-2020

The Millennials Reaching Child-Bearing Age Drive Healthy Market

Growth

EXHIBIT 10: Global Millennial Population by Region (2020E):

Percentage Breakdown of Number of Millennials for North

America, Europe, China & Japan, Latin America and Rest of

World

EXHIBIT 11: Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total

Population in Developing Countries: 2020

Rising Popularity of Online Retailing Lends Traction to Market

Growth

EXHIBIT 12: Factors Influencing Online Purchase Decision (2020):

Percentage Share Breakdown by Consumer Preferences

Use of Social Media for Marketing Expands Market Reach

Growing Awareness about Benefits of Breastfeeding - A Market

Restraint



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Baby Feeding

Bottles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Baby Feeding Bottles by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Baby Feeding Bottles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Plastic by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Plastic by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Silicone by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Silicone by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Silicone by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Glass by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Glass by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Glass by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Stainless Steel

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Stainless Steel by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Stainless Steel by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Offline by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Offline by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Online by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Baby Feeding

Bottles by Material - Plastic, Silicone, Glass and Stainless

Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Baby Feeding Bottles by

Material - Plastic, Silicone, Glass and Stainless Steel Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Baby Feeding Bottles by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic,

Silicone, Glass and Stainless Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Baby Feeding

Bottles by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Baby Feeding Bottles by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Baby Feeding Bottles by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Baby Feeding

Bottles by Material - Plastic, Silicone, Glass and Stainless

Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Baby Feeding Bottles by

Material - Plastic, Silicone, Glass and Stainless Steel Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Baby Feeding Bottles

by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic,

Silicone, Glass and Stainless Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Baby Feeding

Bottles by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Baby Feeding Bottles by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Baby Feeding Bottles

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Baby Feeding

Bottles by Material - Plastic, Silicone, Glass and Stainless

Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Baby Feeding Bottles by

Material - Plastic, Silicone, Glass and Stainless Steel Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Baby Feeding Bottles by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic,

Silicone, Glass and Stainless Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Baby Feeding

Bottles by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Baby Feeding Bottles by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Baby Feeding Bottles by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Baby Feeding

Bottles by Material - Plastic, Silicone, Glass and Stainless

Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Baby Feeding Bottles by

Material - Plastic, Silicone, Glass and Stainless Steel Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Baby Feeding Bottles by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic,

Silicone, Glass and Stainless Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Baby Feeding

Bottles by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Baby Feeding Bottles by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Baby Feeding Bottles by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Baby Feeding

Bottles by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Baby Feeding Bottles by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Baby Feeding Bottles

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Baby Feeding

Bottles by Material - Plastic, Silicone, Glass and Stainless

Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Baby Feeding Bottles by

Material - Plastic, Silicone, Glass and Stainless Steel Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Baby Feeding Bottles

by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic,

Silicone, Glass and Stainless Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Baby Feeding

Bottles by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Baby Feeding Bottles by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Baby Feeding Bottles

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Baby Feeding

Bottles by Material - Plastic, Silicone, Glass and Stainless

Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Baby Feeding Bottles by

Material - Plastic, Silicone, Glass and Stainless Steel Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Baby Feeding Bottles

by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic,

Silicone, Glass and Stainless Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Baby Feeding

Bottles by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Baby Feeding Bottles by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Baby Feeding Bottles

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Baby Feeding

Bottles by Material - Plastic, Silicone, Glass and Stainless

Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Baby Feeding Bottles by

Material - Plastic, Silicone, Glass and Stainless Steel Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Baby Feeding Bottles

by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic,

Silicone, Glass and Stainless Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Baby Feeding

Bottles by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Baby Feeding Bottles by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Baby Feeding Bottles

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Baby Feeding

Bottles by Material - Plastic, Silicone, Glass and Stainless

Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Baby Feeding Bottles by

Material - Plastic, Silicone, Glass and Stainless Steel Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Baby Feeding Bottles by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic,

Silicone, Glass and Stainless Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Baby Feeding

Bottles by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Baby Feeding Bottles by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Baby Feeding Bottles by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Baby Feeding Bottles

by Material - Plastic, Silicone, Glass and Stainless Steel -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Baby Feeding Bottles by

Material - Plastic, Silicone, Glass and Stainless Steel Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Baby Feeding Bottles by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic,

Silicone, Glass and Stainless Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Baby Feeding Bottles

by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Baby Feeding Bottles by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Baby Feeding Bottles by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Baby Feeding

Bottles by Material - Plastic, Silicone, Glass and Stainless

Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Baby Feeding Bottles by

Material - Plastic, Silicone, Glass and Stainless Steel Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Baby Feeding Bottles by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic,

Silicone, Glass and Stainless Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Baby Feeding

Bottles by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Baby Feeding Bottles by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Baby Feeding Bottles by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Baby Feeding

Bottles by Material - Plastic, Silicone, Glass and Stainless

Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Baby Feeding Bottles by

Material - Plastic, Silicone, Glass and Stainless Steel Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Baby Feeding Bottles

by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic,

Silicone, Glass and Stainless Steel for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Baby Feeding

Bottles by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Baby Feeding Bottles by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Baby Feeding Bottles

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Baby

Feeding Bottles by Material - Plastic, Silicone, Glass and

Stainless Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Baby Feeding

Bottles by Material - Plastic, Silicone, Glass and Stainless

Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Baby Feeding

Bottles by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Plastic, Silicone, Glass and Stainless Steel for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Baby

Feeding Bottles by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Baby Feeding

Bottles by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Baby Feeding

Bottles by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Baby

Feeding Bottles by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Baby Feeding Bottles

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Baby Feeding

Bottles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Baby

Feeding Bottles by Material - Plastic, Silicone, Glass and

Stainless Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Baby Feeding

Bottles by Material - Plastic, Silicone, Glass and Stainless

Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Baby Feeding

Bottles by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Plastic, Silicone, Glass and Stainless Steel for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Baby

Feeding Bottles by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Baby Feeding

Bottles by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Baby Feeding

Bottles by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Baby Feeding

Bottles by Material - Plastic, Silicone, Glass and Stainless

Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Baby Feeding Bottles

by Material - Plastic, Silicone, Glass and Stainless Steel

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Baby Feeding

Bottles by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Plastic, Silicone, Glass and Stainless Steel for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Baby Feeding

Bottles by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Baby Feeding Bottles

by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Baby Feeding

Bottles by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



INDIA

Table 112: India Current & Future Analysis for Baby Feeding

Bottles by Material - Plastic, Silicone, Glass and Stainless

Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: India Historic Review for Baby Feeding Bottles by

Material - Plastic, Silicone, Glass and Stainless Steel Markets -_x00

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900589/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________