In-Building Wireless Market is Predicted to Touch USD 19.1 Billion by 2026 at a 11.86% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global In-building Wireless Market Information Based on Component, based on the business model, Based on Venue, Based on End user and Region - Forecast till 2026”, the market is predicted to develop at an 11.86% CAGR and will surpass market size to USD 19.1 billion by 2026.

In Building Wireless Market Drivers

As per the latest MRFR report, there are numerous factors that are propelling the global in-building wireless market share. Some of these entail the need for higher data rates, rising proliferation of mobile devices such as watches, laptops, tablets, and smartphones, increased mobility, growing adoption of BYOD in schools, offices, and other environments, improved quality of service on the wireless networks, lower cost network infrastructure, improved in-building coverage of wireless, the need for defined and unique network coverage, the implementation of public safety measures, and smart and intelligent building trends & digital transformation. The additional factors adding market growth include the commercialization of 5G services, the availability of shared and unlicensed spectrum, rising implantation of public safety measures, rapid digital transformation, the emerging intelligence and smart building trend, the easy availability of shared and unlicensed spectrum, increasing data usage by consumers, and shift in the demand of consumers for high availability of services with 100% connectivity.

Market Restraints

On the contrary, interference in cell sites, security and data privacy concerns, the issues regarding installation, designing, and interference, and high initial cost of deployment may limit the global in building wireless market growth over the forecast period.

Leading Players Profiled in Global In-Building Wireless Market Report Are:

Westell Technologies (US)

Whoop Wireless (US)

PCTEL (US)

Sarcomm (Taiwan)

Nextivity (US)

Microlab (US)

JMA Wireless (US)

HUBER+SUHNER (Switzerland)

G-Wave Solutions (US)

Galtronics (Canada)

CommAgility (UK)

Casa Systems (US)

Qucell (South Korea)

Baicells Technologies (US)

Accelleran (Belgium)

Bird (US)

BTI Wireless (US)

Fujitsu (Japan)

Contela (South Korea)

Airspan (US)

ip.access (UK)

ADRF (US)

Zinwave (US)

Dali Wireless (US)

SOLiD (South Korea)

Samsung (South Korea)

Comba Telecom (Hong Kong)

Axell Wireless (UK)

CommScope (US)

Corning (US)

NEC (Japan)

ZTE(China)

Huawei (China)

Ericsson (Sweden)

Nokia (Finland)

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report throws light on an inclusive analysis of the global in-building wireless market based on end user, venue, business model, and component.

By component, the global in-building wireless market is segmented into services and infrastructure. The infrastructure segment is again segmented into small cell and DAS.

By business model, the global in-building wireless market is segmented into neutral host operators, enterprises, and service providers.

By venue, the global in-building wireless market is segmented into small venues, medium venues, and large venues.

By end user, the global in-building wireless market is segmented into healthcare, hospitality, retail, education, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, government, and others. Of these, the hospitality segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America to Lead In-Building Wireless Market

Geographically, the global in-building wireless market is classified into North America, South America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, & the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Of these, North America will head the market over the forecast period. The increasing requirement for unique & defined network coverage, and the presence of key players are adding to the global in-building wireless market growth in the region. The US and Canada will have the utmost market share.

APAC to Have Promising Growth in In-Building Wireless Market

In the APAC region, the global in-building wireless market is predicted to have promising growth over the forecast period. Rapid economic developments, increasing awareness for in-building wireless techniques in India, Japan, and China, the presence of extensive pool of mobile subscribers for telecom companies, move towards digital transformation, the presence of largest manufacturing economies such as China and Japan that produce electronic products, IT products, and automobiles, and the change in manufacturing paradigm with industry seeking advanced technologies like big data analytics and robotics are adding to the global in-building wireless market growth in the region.

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused economic hardships and widespread concern for communities, businesses, and consumers across the world. This crisis had a noteworthy impact on the technology industry, disrupting the value chain, affecting the supply of raw materials, and increasing focus on de-risking and evaluating the end to end value chain. The majority of the IT technology giants are focused to give utmost priority to public health and made noteworthy changes in the working lifestyle of its employees thus increasing the adoption of remote working culture.

The healthcare services are under the demand to offer high-quality cellular services for visitors, patients, and clinicians in their community through various technology and equipment. The in-building wireless continuity solution that uses centralized WLAN access points and a distributed antenna system to universally deliver wireless networks in the healthcare facility. Professionals in the healthcare sector offer access to different wireless devices which have consistent communications and are highly available. The majority of the healthcare facilities face pressure from tourists, patients, and physicians to offer high-quality, thorough coverage from cellular service providers especially if they use the new wireless technology and smartphones. The healthcare services must have high-quality broadband coverage from various service providers. It has created a chance for vendors operating in the global in-building wireless market during the pandemic situation. The recent outbreak has enabled enterprises to allow employees to work from home. An increase in employees working from home during the outbreak has led to the burgeoning need for improved in-building wireless solutions.

