Global Central Venous Catheters (CVCs) Market to Reach US$1.6 Billion by the Year 2027

1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Multi-Lumen, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.1% CAGR to reach US$793.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Triple-Lumen segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.2% share of the global Central Venous Catheters (CVCs) market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 34.2% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Central Venous Catheters (CVCs) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$388.2 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 34.17% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$192 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$192 Million by the year 2027.



- Double-Lumen Segment Corners a 17.7% Share in 2020



- In the global Double-Lumen segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$159.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$215.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$173 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Disrupts Operations of Medical Equipment and Supplies

Industry

Elective Surgeries Report Roller-Coaster Ride Amid COVID-19

EXHIBIT 2: COVID-19 Induced YOY Decline in Heart Surgery

Volumes in the US in 2020

COVID-19 Results in Colossal Backlog of Elective Surgeries &

Extended Waiting Times

Pandemic Affects Demand for Central Venous Catheters (CVCs)

Central Venous Catheters Remain Crucial Element of COVID-19

Patients? Treatment

Central Venous Catheter (CVC): An Indispensable Medical Device

for Healthcare Domain

Contradictions & Complications of CVCs

Types of Central Venous Catheters

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

EXHIBIT 3: Global Central Venous Catheters Market by Product

Type (in %) for 2020E

Multi-Lumen Design Leads the CVCs Market

Antimicrobial Coated Catheters to Witness High Growth

Hospitals: The Largest End-Use Category

Developing Economies to Spearhead Long-term Growth

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Necessitate Central Venous

Access, Driving Demand for CVCs

EXHIBIT 4: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

EXHIBIT 5: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 &

2045)

EXHIBIT 6: ESRD Prevalence Worldwide: Number of Treated ESRD

Patients Per Million Population in Select Countries for 2019

EXHIBIT 7: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion:

2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030

Aging Population with Higher Susceptibility to Age-related

Chronic Conditions to Drive Market Gains

EXHIBIT 8: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050

EXHIBIT 9: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total

Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed

Regions: 2019 & 2030

EXHIBIT 10: Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years: (2010-2015

), (2020-2025) & (2045-2050)

Use of Central Venous Catheterization for Chemotherapy

Administration Boosts Market Growth

Catheters Hold Vital Role in Drugs & Fluid Delivery in Cancer

Treatment

Expanding Patient Population Diagnosed with Renal Diseases:

Potential Growth for CVCs Market

EXHIBIT 11: Global Dialysis Patient Population Breakdown by

Geographic Region/Country (2019 and 2024)

Catheter-Related Infections during Hemodialysis Reduce due to

Hygiene Procedures

Percutaneous Translumbar Insertion for Alternate Venous Access

for Dialysis of COVID-19 ARDS Patients

Surgical Procedure Volumes and Shift towards Minimal Invasive

Surgeries: Significant Impact on CVCs Market

EXHIBIT 12: Global Volume of Surgical Procedures (in Million)

by Category: 2019

EXHIBIT 13: Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-

2020) and 2001-2010 (in %)

EXHIBIT 14: Number of Surgical Procedures (per 100,000 People)

in Select Countries

Central Venous Catheters: Playing Critical Role in Parenteral

Nutrition

Growing Role of Central Venous Catheters in Drug Administration

Rising Use of Central Venous Catheters in ICU Settings

Growing Adoption of Antimicrobial Impregnated Catheters

Technologically Advanced CVCs Promise Better Outcomes for

Interventional Procedures

3M Korea?s All-in-One PICC/CVC Securing System

Clear Correlation between CVD Risk and Central Venous Catheter

Insertion Calls for Minimization of Catheter Use

Consistent Rise in Healthcare Spending Worldwide to Drive

Market Opportunities

EXHIBIT 15: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

EXHIBIT 16: Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP in the

US, Europe and Japan for 1970, 2010 and 2050

Challenges Facing Central Venous Catheters Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

