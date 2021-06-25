Global Central Venous Catheters (CVCs) Market to Reach US$1.6 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Central Venous Catheters (CVCs) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899197/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Multi-Lumen, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.1% CAGR to reach US$793.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Triple-Lumen segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.2% share of the global Central Venous Catheters (CVCs) market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 34.2% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Central Venous Catheters (CVCs) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$388.2 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 34.17% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$192 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$192 Million by the year 2027.
- Double-Lumen Segment Corners a 17.7% Share in 2020
- In the global Double-Lumen segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$159.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$215.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$173 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Amecath
- AngioDynamics, Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- BACTIGUARD
- BARD, A Becton, Dickinson Company
- Becton, Dickinson & Company
- Biosensors International Group Ltd.
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- ConMed Corporation
- Cook Medical, Inc.
- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
- Guangdong Baihe Medical Technology Co., Ltd.
- Henan Tuoren Medical Device Co., Ltd.
- Intra Special Catheters GmbH
- ISO-MED, INC.
- Kimal PLC
- Lepu Mdicial Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd
- Medical Components, Inc.
- PRODIMED ZI
- SCW Medicath Ltd.
- SILMAG
- Smiths Medical
- Teleflex Inc.
- Terumo Corporation
- Troge Medical GmbH
- Vogt Medical Vertrieb GmbH
- Vygon SA
- ZOLL Medical Corporation
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Pandemic Disrupts Operations of Medical Equipment and Supplies
Industry
Elective Surgeries Report Roller-Coaster Ride Amid COVID-19
EXHIBIT 2: COVID-19 Induced YOY Decline in Heart Surgery
Volumes in the US in 2020
COVID-19 Results in Colossal Backlog of Elective Surgeries &
Extended Waiting Times
Pandemic Affects Demand for Central Venous Catheters (CVCs)
Central Venous Catheters Remain Crucial Element of COVID-19
Patients? Treatment
Central Venous Catheter (CVC): An Indispensable Medical Device
for Healthcare Domain
Contradictions & Complications of CVCs
Types of Central Venous Catheters
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
EXHIBIT 3: Global Central Venous Catheters Market by Product
Type (in %) for 2020E
Multi-Lumen Design Leads the CVCs Market
Antimicrobial Coated Catheters to Witness High Growth
Hospitals: The Largest End-Use Category
Developing Economies to Spearhead Long-term Growth
Competition
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Necessitate Central Venous
Access, Driving Demand for CVCs
EXHIBIT 4: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
EXHIBIT 5: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 &
2045)
EXHIBIT 6: ESRD Prevalence Worldwide: Number of Treated ESRD
Patients Per Million Population in Select Countries for 2019
EXHIBIT 7: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion:
2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030
Aging Population with Higher Susceptibility to Age-related
Chronic Conditions to Drive Market Gains
EXHIBIT 8: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
EXHIBIT 9: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total
Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed
Regions: 2019 & 2030
EXHIBIT 10: Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years: (2010-2015
), (2020-2025) & (2045-2050)
Use of Central Venous Catheterization for Chemotherapy
Administration Boosts Market Growth
Catheters Hold Vital Role in Drugs & Fluid Delivery in Cancer
Treatment
Expanding Patient Population Diagnosed with Renal Diseases:
Potential Growth for CVCs Market
EXHIBIT 11: Global Dialysis Patient Population Breakdown by
Geographic Region/Country (2019 and 2024)
Catheter-Related Infections during Hemodialysis Reduce due to
Hygiene Procedures
Percutaneous Translumbar Insertion for Alternate Venous Access
for Dialysis of COVID-19 ARDS Patients
Surgical Procedure Volumes and Shift towards Minimal Invasive
Surgeries: Significant Impact on CVCs Market
EXHIBIT 12: Global Volume of Surgical Procedures (in Million)
by Category: 2019
EXHIBIT 13: Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-
2020) and 2001-2010 (in %)
EXHIBIT 14: Number of Surgical Procedures (per 100,000 People)
in Select Countries
Central Venous Catheters: Playing Critical Role in Parenteral
Nutrition
Growing Role of Central Venous Catheters in Drug Administration
Rising Use of Central Venous Catheters in ICU Settings
Growing Adoption of Antimicrobial Impregnated Catheters
Technologically Advanced CVCs Promise Better Outcomes for
Interventional Procedures
3M Korea?s All-in-One PICC/CVC Securing System
Clear Correlation between CVD Risk and Central Venous Catheter
Insertion Calls for Minimization of Catheter Use
Consistent Rise in Healthcare Spending Worldwide to Drive
Market Opportunities
EXHIBIT 15: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for
the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
EXHIBIT 16: Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP in the
US, Europe and Japan for 1970, 2010 and 2050
Challenges Facing Central Venous Catheters Market
