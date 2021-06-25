Global Digital Education Content Market to Reach $108 Billion by 2026

New York, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Education Content Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895951/?utm_source=GNW
COVID-19 along with a number of socioeconomic factors like increasing cost of higher education, lifestyles of modern learners and equitable access to education is poised to help digital learning in garnering considerable attention in the coming years. The education industry is leveraging advanced technology related to online learning for democratizing education, motivating learners and optimizing outcomes. The industry is also being transformed by increasing collaborations among e-learning companies, universities, colleges and governments to promote the idea of online education. Accessibility for online education becomes extremely imperative during the covid-19 pandemic crisis. In the evolving educational environment, several institutions are already using this education mode, while new technologies are being embraced and the requirement for institutions in prioritizing accessibility is becoming critical.
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Education Content estimated at US$57.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$108 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period. K-12, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.6% CAGR and reach US$61.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Higher Education segment is readjusted to a revised 9.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. A large number of students in the US and other nations had been already participating in digital learning from K-12 virtual or online education. COVID-19 has considerably accelerated the transition and is expected to pave way for increasing reliance on virtual K-12 schooling in the coming years. The transition of higher education institutions toward the digital platform can be credited to several benefits, especially convenience and flexibility, which are expected to drive a large number of students to prefer online learning over the conventional classroom option.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $25 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $19 Billion by 2026
- The Digital Education Content market in the U.S. is estimated at US$25 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 13.4% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.1% and 9.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.7% CAGR. The e-learning market in developing regions is evolving into a dynamic growth sector as public universities, governments and local providers push into the market. There are several factors driving eLearning market in developing countries, for instance eLearning helps to decrease infrastructure costs and reduce expenditures e.g., cost on classroom space along with textbook purchase or rental leading to lesser education costs for people in developing nations. Increased adoption of cloud-based solutions is also expected to further create growth opportunities for eLearning in developing regions. The benefits of just-in-time training and promising ROI is expected to increase adoption of eLearning in corporate training in countries such as China, India and Brazil. In Middle Eastern countries, eLearning has witnessed growth due to government initiatives combines with efforts by private corporations and schools.
Select Competitors (Total 54 Featured)
- Adobe Inc.
- Allen Interactions Inc.
- Aptara, Inc.
- Articulate Global, Inc.
- Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc.
- City & Guilds
- Discovery Education
- Echo360, Inc.
- Educomp Solutions Ltd.
- McGraw-Hill Education Inc.
- MPS Ltd.
- N2N Services Inc.
- New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.
- Pearson Education
- Saba Software
- TAL Education Group
- Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.
- Trivantis Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895951/?utm_source=GNW
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Impact on Education
EXHIBIT 1: Number of Students Impacted by COVID-19 in Select
Countries: June 2020
EXHIBIT 2: Number of Students Impacted by COVID-19: Feb2020-
Mar2020
How COVID-19 Sabbatical is Charting Path for Strong Foundation
of Digital Learning in Education Space
COVID-19 Brings Virtual K-12 Schooling to the Fore with
Positive Outcomes for Students
DIGITAL EDUCATION CONTENT: A PRELUDE
EXHIBIT 3: Digital Content Usage in Education
Key Challenges
Market Outlook
Emerging Economies Drive Growth
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Digital Learning Libraries Offer Significant Opportunities
Creation of a Personalized Learning: A Key Criterion While
Selecting Digital Content
EXHIBIT 4: Ranking of Factors for Vendor Selection for Digital
Education Content (on a Scale of 1-10)
Technology Developments Bring in a Fundamental Transformation
to Traditional Approaches
Digital Transformation in Higher Education
EXHIBIT 5: Digital Learning Materials Used in Classrooms
Video Use in e-Learning Witnesses Robust Growth
EXHIBIT 6: Higher User Engagement With Short Videos as Compared
to Other Forms of Content Drives the Value of Creating Short
But Effective eLearning Video Content: % Engagement Loss by
Video Length
Augmented Reality (AR) Makes eLearning More Engaging, and
Interactive
Advances in Artificial Intelligence Drives Adaptive and
Personalized eLearning
Companies Turn towards Learning Experience Platform (LXP)
Rise in User Generated Content
Big Data Analytics to Optimize Learning Outcomes
Technology Innovations Continue to Benefit Market Growth
Select e-Learning Products
Cloud: Growing Domain for Digital Learning Application
Development & Delivery
Higher Acceptance of Open Educational Resource
MOOCs: New Form of Online Training
Gamification of Learning, the Most Lucrative Way to Monetize e
-Learning
LMS: A Key Contributor to e-Learning
Mobile Learning & Micro-Learning for Modern Learners
M-Learning VAS Offers Support Structure for m-Learning
Rapid penetration of Smart Phones and Tablets Drive Growth
EXHIBIT 7: Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by
Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2018 & 2022
Apps Critical to the Growth of m-Learning
EXHIBIT 8: Use of Digital Devices by Children in Age Group 14-
15 Years Out Of School
EXHIBIT 9: Devices Used to Access Digital Content in US Classrooms
Academic eLearning to Leverage the Growing Trend of BYOD in
Classrooms
EXHIBIT 10: e-Learning Rides the BYOD to School Wave, With
Smartphone Penetration Being the Highest in the 12+ Age Group
of Children & Teens: Smartphone Ownership by Age Group in the
U.S for the Year 2018
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Digital Education
Content by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Digital Education Content by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Digital Education
Content by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for K-12 by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for K-12 by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for K-12 by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Higher Education
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Higher Education by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Higher Education by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
Pandemic Accelerates Pace of Online Learning Experience
EXHIBIT 11: Allocation of Budget for Educational Content: 2019
EXHIBIT 12: Use of Digital Content by Subject Area
Virtual Schools & Homeschooling Drive Demand for e-Learning
Products
Technology Trends in Education: K-12 & Higher Education
Market Analytics
Table 10: USA Current & Future Analysis for Digital Education
Content by End-Use - K-12 and Higher Education - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: USA Historic Review for Digital Education Content by
End-Use - K-12 and Higher Education Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: USA 15-Year Perspective for Digital Education Content
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for K-12
and Higher Education for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 13: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Education Content by End-Use - K-12 and Higher Education -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: Canada Historic Review for Digital Education Content
by End-Use - K-12 and Higher Education Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Digital Education
Content by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
K-12 and Higher Education for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 16: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Digital Education
Content by End-Use - K-12 and Higher Education - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: Japan Historic Review for Digital Education Content
by End-Use - K-12 and Higher Education Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Digital Education
Content by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
K-12 and Higher Education for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Market Overview
Creating Localized e-Learning Content for China
Market Analytics
Table 19: China Current & Future Analysis for Digital Education
Content by End-Use - K-12 and Higher Education - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: China Historic Review for Digital Education Content
by End-Use - K-12 and Higher Education Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: China 15-Year Perspective for Digital Education
Content by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
K-12 and Higher Education for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 22: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Education Content by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Europe Historic Review for Digital Education Content
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 24: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Digital Education
Content by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Education Content by End-Use - K-12 and Higher Education -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Digital Education Content
by End-Use - K-12 and Higher Education Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Digital Education
Content by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
K-12 and Higher Education for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 28: France Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Education Content by End-Use - K-12 and Higher Education -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: France Historic Review for Digital Education Content
by End-Use - K-12 and Higher Education Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: France 15-Year Perspective for Digital Education
Content by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
K-12 and Higher Education for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Education Content by End-Use - K-12 and Higher Education -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Germany Historic Review for Digital Education Content
by End-Use - K-12 and Higher Education Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Digital Education
Content by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
K-12 and Higher Education for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 34: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Digital Education
Content by End-Use - K-12 and Higher Education - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Italy Historic Review for Digital Education Content
by End-Use - K-12 and Higher Education Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Digital Education
Content by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
K-12 and Higher Education for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 37: UK Current & Future Analysis for Digital Education
Content by End-Use - K-12 and Higher Education - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: UK Historic Review for Digital Education Content by
End-Use - K-12 and Higher Education Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: UK 15-Year Perspective for Digital Education Content
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for K-12
and Higher Education for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 40: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Digital Education
Content by End-Use - K-12 and Higher Education - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Spain Historic Review for Digital Education Content
by End-Use - K-12 and Higher Education Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Digital Education
Content by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
K-12 and Higher Education for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Education Content by End-Use - K-12 and Higher Education -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Russia Historic Review for Digital Education Content
by End-Use - K-12 and Higher Education Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Digital Education
Content by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
K-12 and Higher Education for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
SELECT REGIONAL MARKETS
BULGARIA
TURKEY
LIBERIA
Market Analytics
Table 46: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Education Content by End-Use - K-12 and Higher Education -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Digital Education
Content by End-Use - K-12 and Higher Education Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Digital
Education Content by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for K-12 and Higher Education for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Education Content by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Digital Education
Content by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Digital
Education Content by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Education Content by End-Use - K-12 and Higher Education -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Digital Education
Content by End-Use - K-12 and Higher Education Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Digital
Education Content by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for K-12 and Higher Education for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Education Content by End-Use - K-12 and Higher Education -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Australia Historic Review for Digital Education
Content by End-Use - K-12 and Higher Education Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Digital Education
Content by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
K-12 and Higher Education for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Market Overview
Online Education in India
Key Trends of Online Education Market
Market Analytics
Table 58: India Current & Future Analysis for Digital Education
Content by End-Use - K-12 and Higher Education - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: India Historic Review for Digital Education Content
by End-Use - K-12 and Higher Education Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: India 15-Year Perspective for Digital Education
Content by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
K-12 and Higher Education for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 61: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Education Content by End-Use - K-12 and Higher Education -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: South Korea Historic Review for Digital Education
Content by End-Use - K-12 and Higher Education Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Digital Education
Content by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
K-12 and Higher Education for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
SELECT REGIONAL MARKETS
MALAYSIA
MALDIVES
Market Analytics
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Digital Education Content by End-Use - K-12 and Higher
Education - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Digital
Education Content by End-Use - K-12 and Higher Education
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Digital
Education Content by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for K-12 and Higher Education for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
LATIN AMERICA
SELECT REGIONAL MARKETS
BRAZIL
MEXICO
Market Analytics
Table 67: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Education Content by End-Use - K-12 and Higher Education -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Latin America Historic Review for Digital Education
Content by End-Use - K-12 and Higher Education Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Digital
Education Content by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for K-12 and Higher Education for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
REST OF WORLD
FOCUS ON SELECT MARKETS
QATAR
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (UAE)
AFRICA
SOUTH AFRICA
SOUTH SUDAN
TANZANIA
Market Analytics
Table 70: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Education Content by End-Use - K-12 and Higher Education -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Rest of World Historic Review for Digital Education
Content by End-Use - K-12 and Higher Education Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Digital
Education Content by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for K-12 and Higher Education for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 51
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895951/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________