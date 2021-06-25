Automatic Gate and Door Opening System Market is Expected to Expand at 6.8% CAGR to Reach USD 14,238.3 Million by 2025 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Automatic Gate and Door Opening System Market information by Access Control System, by Gate Type, by End User and Region – forecast to 2027” the market valuation is estimated to appreciate USD 14,238.3 million by 2025, growing at a 6.8% CAGR.

Market Scope:

The automatic gate and door opening system market outlook appears highly positive. The market growth attributes to the increasing installation of automatic gate and door opening systems in residential sectors and the proliferation of smart homes worldwide. Automated door opening systems are widely being installed in residential areas to improve safety and security, driving the growth of the market.

Moreover, the growing awareness about various benefits that automatic gate & door systems, such as improved security and high energy saving & low operational cost, fosters market share. Additionally, factors such as growing infrastructural developments, growing demand for automatic barriers, and spurring rise in residential, commercial, and industrial construction sectors globally influence the market growth.

Dominant Key Players in Automatic Gate and Door Opening System Market Covered Are:

Beninca Group (Italy)

Home Life Integration (Italy)

King Gates S.R.L (Italy)

Katres Automation (India)

RIB SRL (Italy)

Aleko Products (US)

Proteco S.R.L (Italy)

ABA Automatic Entrance Specialists (Australia)

CAME (Italy)

Newturn Automation Pvt. Ltd (India)

Market USP exclusively encompassed:

Market Drivers

Currently, automatic gate and door opening systems also find their uses in metro (train) applications, airports, and large commercial buildings. Increasing initiatives by the governments for infrastructure developments, such as building airports and metro infrastructures and increasing numbers of malls increase the uses of automatic gates and doors. Additionally, government support for technology development and installations in infrastructures act as major growth drivers.

Increasing uses and the growing demand for automated gates and doors in the transportation and healthcare sector boost the market's growth. The adoption of automated door opening systems is increasing in architectural and construction applications. Due to their cost-effective operations, automated gate & door systems are increasingly used in a wide range of industries, such as corporate offices and media & entertainment, among others.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

The automatic gate and door opening system market analysis is segmented into gate type, access control system, end-user, and region.

The gate type segment is sub-segmented into sliding gates, boom barriers, bollards, swinging gates, shutter systems, and others. Among these, the sliding gates sub-segment accounts for the largest market share.

The access control system segment is sub-segmented into voice recognition system, telephone access system, remote control system, card tag system, proximity sensor system, iris scan system, face identification camera system, keypad system, fingerprint identification system, and others. Among these, the card tag system sub-segment accounts for the largest market share.

The end-user segment is sub-segmented into commercial, industrial, residential, military, and transportation hubs. Among these, the military sub-segment accounts for the largest market share.

Regional Segmentation

North America dominates the global automatic gate and door opening system market and is estimated to maintain its market position throughout the anticipated period. The largest market share attributes to the growing residential (smart home) and industrial automation in the region. Besides, the growing demand for automated gates from the residential and industrial sectors and high living standards, and digital technology uses, drive the growth of the market.

The strong presence of notable industry players and well-established infrastructure offering higher penetration of devices and better connectivity boosts the automatic gate and door opening system market size. With the growing urbanization and increasing technological advances, the US leads the automatic gate and door opening system market in North America, followed by Canada.

Europe accounts for the second-best position in terms of the automatic gate and door opening system market value. The market growth is bolstered by the surging adoption due to security and industrial demand in the military and defense sector and constant developments in automation technologies. Germany, among other European countries, holds the largest share in the regional market.

The Asia Pacific region demonstrates a positive growth rate towards the adoption of automatic gate and door opening systems. Factors such as the growing demand due to industrial automation and the presence of several key players add to the automatic gate & door opening system market growth in this region. Japan, China, and India are the major markets in the APAC automatic gate and door opening systems. In India, automatic gate opening systems are highly preferred for the growing automation and innovations.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Automatic Gate and Door Opening System Market

The COVID-19 disruption could not affect much to the automatic gate and door opening system industry. Of course, industry players faced several challenges due to the coronavirus-driven lockdowns, such as broken supply chains, logistic issues in delivering end products, and attracting workers from quarantines. However, the pandemic made people more conscious of entering and going out of the premises.

Whether it is a home, business premises, or public building, property owners wanted to control the access to ensure safety and security. The demand for contactless access control systems is on the rise. Also, the demand for automated gates with a variety of access control systems has increased significantly. This, as a result, significantly increased the product demand in the private and commercial sectors. The market is rapidly returning to normalcy post the lockdown mandates getting relaxed.

Industry Trends

Increasing technology upgrades and R&D investments in developing automated door opening systems allow the market to capitalize on the tremendous growth opportunity. Technological advances and increasing integration of AI into secured entrances improve security standards. Although facial recognition has negative connotations in terms of controversial surveillance and encroachment on human rights in totalitarian regimes, these technologies undoubtedly see significant uptake in automation systems, improving numerous facets of people's lives.

Advances in fingerprint identification, voice recognition, face identification, remote control, and iris scan technologies foster the size of the automatic gate and door opening system market. Despite the promising prospects, the automatic gate and door opening system market still witnesses several challenges. These growth impeding factors include the high cost required to set up these automated systems. Also, the need to meet different regulatory standards and coding mandates for automatic gate opening systems acts as a major headwind for the market.

