Global Predictive Maintenance Market to Reach $13.9 Billion by 2026

New York, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Predictive Maintenance Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799417/?utm_source=GNW
As a subset of asset management, predictive maintenance (PdM) is forecast to benefit from the growing manufacturer investments in asset management systems and corporate wide implementation of asset management regimes. Key factors driving demand for predictive analytics in smart factories include the growing need to drive value from big data, growing power of computing, increasing role of data in shaping equipment management decisions, growing cloud solution deployments, and better understanding of value proposition offered by the technology. In the post-COVID-19 scenario, anticipated resurgence in core end-use sectors especially in the developing Asia-Pacific and Latin America nations, would renew the demand for production machines in various end-use sectors. Increased activity in automotive, aerospace & defense, shipbuilding and electrical/electronics domains would in particular enhance the demand for sophisticated machine tools for use in the manufacture of machine components and in assembly of finished products. Furthermore, resurgence in oil & gas exploration and drilling activities, and mining & mineral sector activities would extend new growth opportunities for machine tools market. This in turn is expected to benefit growth prospects of predictive maintenance.
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Predictive Maintenance estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23.3% over the analysis period. Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 27.7% CAGR to reach US$8.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Premise segment is readjusted to a revised 19.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 59.9% share of the global Predictive Maintenance market. Cloud-based predictive maintenance solutions harness the combined power of cloud computing and machine learning to allow for more complex processing and richer machine learning models. Machine learning accesses the historical data stored in the cloud and processes real-time data gathered through IoT sensors at the edge to seek failure patterns.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2026
- The Predictive Maintenance market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 29.71% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 29.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.7% and 21.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Inclination towards automation remains more visible and profound in the developed regions including North America, Europe and Japan. Driven by manufacturers` appetite for sophisticated technologies that comfortably steer their manufacturing production towards efficiency and profitability, shift towards automation presents lucrative prospects for predictive maintenance in developed regions.
Select Competitors (Total 58 Featured)
- Bosch Software Innovations GmbH
- C3 Iot
- Dell Technologies
- Fluke Corporation
- General Electric Company
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- PTC, Inc.
- Rapidminer, Inc.
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute, Inc.
- Schneider Electric SA
- Senseye Ltd
- SKF Group
- Software AG
- Softweb Solutions, Inc.
- T-Systems International GmbH
- Warwick Analytics
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799417/?utm_source=GNW
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Plant Asset Maintenance, the Cornerstone for Achieving
Excellence in Manufacturing Productivity
Why Migrate to Predictive Maintenance? What?s In It for Companies?
EXHIBIT 1: With Manufacturing Competitiveness Increasing by the
Day, PdM is the Right Step Forward Towards to Higher Value,
Smart Manufacturing: Global Manufacturing Competitiveness
Index (10-100 Index Score) by Country for the Year 2020
Year 2020 Has Been a Year of Astounding Disruption &
Unbelievable Transformation
EXHIBIT 2: COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries
and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real
GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019 to 2022
EXHIBIT 3: Continued High Unemployment Levels Challenges Growth
in Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022
As Mass Vaccination Drives Get Underway Worldwide, Will It
Change the Existing Economic Realities & Is it Really the
Silver Bullet We Were Waiting For?
EXHIBIT 4: How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How
Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of COVID-19
Vaccinations (Per 100 People) As of February 2021 by country
EXHIBIT 5: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In
Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/
Country
How the Machinery & Manufacturing Automation Industries Are
Impacted by the Pandemic & What?s the New Normal?
EXHIBIT 6: Global Machine Tools Market Reset & Trajectory -
Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Manufacturing Automation
EXHIBIT 7: The Growing Momentum Towards Manufacturing
Automation to Encourage New Pathways to Automating Machine
Maintenance: Global Manufacturing Automation Market Reset &
Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through
2025
Predictive Maintenance: Definition, Scope, Importance, Benefits &
Applications
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
The Age of Analytics Made More Important by COVID-19 Provides
the Cornerstone for the Disruptive Growth of Predictive
Maintenance
Here?s How the Rise of ?Predictive Analytics? Will Bring the
Concept of Predictive Maintenance to Fruition
EXHIBIT 8: Applications of Predictive Analytics Expand from
Fraud Detection, Personalized Marketing to Asset Management:
Global Investments in Predictive Analytics (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
Industry 4.0 Pushes Up the Effectiveness of Predictive Maintenance
EXHIBIT 9: Market to Witness Unconventional Growth as
Effectiveness of Predictive Analytics in Predicting Failure &
Maintenance Event Improves on the Back of IIoT: Global
Breakdown of Investments in Manufacturing IoT (in US$
Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026
Sensors Remain a Critical Component of Predictive Maintenance
Data Communication Systems, the Backbone for Successful
Predictive Maintenance
Here?s How AI Will Revolutionize Predictive Maintenance
AI Embedded Sensors Vital for Real-Time Fault Detection &
Outsmarting Failure
EXHIBIT 10: Growing Investments in AI by Manufacturing
Companies Will Promote Innovative Uses of AI in Machine
Condition Monitoring: Global AI Investments in Manufacturing
(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
Harnessing the Power of Cloud Computing Remains Crucial for
Effective Predictive Maintenance
What Has Blockchain to Offer for Predictive Maintenance?
Predictive Maintenance for Medical Devices Grows in Popularity
as Hospitals Focus on Enhancing Asset Efficiency
Focus on Smart Fleet Management Drives Adoption of Predictive
Maintenance
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Predictive
Maintenance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Maintenance by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Solutions by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Government &
Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Government & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Energy &
Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Transportation &
Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Transportation &
Logistics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 23: USA Current & Future Analysis for Predictive
Maintenance by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Maintenance by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cloud
and On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Predictive
Maintenance by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Maintenance by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 27: USA Current & Future Analysis for Predictive
Maintenance by Vertical - Government & Defense, Energy &
Utilities, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation &
Logistics and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 28: USA 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Maintenance by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing,
Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics and Other Verticals for
the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 29: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Predictive
Maintenance by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Maintenance
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Predictive
Maintenance by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Maintenance
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 33: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Predictive
Maintenance by Vertical - Government & Defense, Energy &
Utilities, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation &
Logistics and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 34: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Maintenance
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing,
Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics and Other Verticals for
the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 35: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Predictive
Maintenance by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Maintenance
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Predictive
Maintenance by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Maintenance
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 39: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Predictive
Maintenance by Vertical - Government & Defense, Energy &
Utilities, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation &
Logistics and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 40: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Maintenance
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing,
Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics and Other Verticals for
the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 41: China Current & Future Analysis for Predictive
Maintenance by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: China 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Maintenance
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Predictive
Maintenance by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Maintenance
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 45: China Current & Future Analysis for Predictive
Maintenance by Vertical - Government & Defense, Energy &
Utilities, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation &
Logistics and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 46: China 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Maintenance
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing,
Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics and Other Verticals for
the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 47: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Predictive
Maintenance by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Maintenance
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Predictive
Maintenance by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Maintenance
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 51: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Predictive
Maintenance by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Maintenance
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 53: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Predictive
Maintenance by Vertical - Government & Defense, Energy &
Utilities, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation &
Logistics and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 54: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Maintenance
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing,
Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics and Other Verticals for
the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Predictive
Maintenance by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: France 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Maintenance
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 57: France Current & Future Analysis for Predictive
Maintenance by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: France 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Maintenance
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 59: France Current & Future Analysis for Predictive
Maintenance by Vertical - Government & Defense, Energy &
Utilities, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation &
Logistics and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 60: France 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Maintenance
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing,
Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics and Other Verticals for
the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Predictive
Maintenance by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Maintenance
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 63: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Predictive
Maintenance by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Maintenance
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 65: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Predictive
Maintenance by Vertical - Government & Defense, Energy &
Utilities, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation &
Logistics and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 66: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Maintenance
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing,
Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics and Other Verticals for
the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Predictive
Maintenance by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Maintenance
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 69: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Predictive
Maintenance by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Maintenance
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 71: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Predictive
Maintenance by Vertical - Government & Defense, Energy &
Utilities, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation &
Logistics and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 72: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Maintenance
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing,
Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics and Other Verticals for
the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Predictive
Maintenance by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: UK 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Maintenance by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cloud
and On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 75: UK Current & Future Analysis for Predictive
Maintenance by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 76: UK 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Maintenance by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 77: UK Current & Future Analysis for Predictive
Maintenance by Vertical - Government & Defense, Energy &
Utilities, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation &
Logistics and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 78: UK 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Maintenance by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing,
Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics and Other Verticals for
the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 79: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Maintenance by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Predictive
Maintenance by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 81: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Maintenance by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 82: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Predictive
Maintenance by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 83: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Maintenance by Vertical - Government & Defense,
Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation &
Logistics and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Predictive
Maintenance by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities,
Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics and Other
Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Predictive
Maintenance by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Predictive
Maintenance by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Predictive
Maintenance by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 88: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Predictive
Maintenance by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Predictive
Maintenance by Vertical - Government & Defense, Energy &
Utilities, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation &
Logistics and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 90: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Predictive
Maintenance by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities,
Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics and Other
Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Maintenance by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Predictive
Maintenance by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 93: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Maintenance by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Predictive
Maintenance by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 95: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Predictive Maintenance by Vertical - Government & Defense,
Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation &
Logistics and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 96: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Predictive
Maintenance by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities,
Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics and Other
Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 121
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799417/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________