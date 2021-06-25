Global Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026

New York, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798884/?utm_source=GNW
Growth in the market is set to be fueled by rising incidence of cardiovascular conditions and robust demand for minimally-invasive techniques. The inferior vena cava filters market is bolstered by rising cases of VTE or PE as a result of increasing aging population, sedentary lifestyles and lifestyle-related conditions. These factors are creating high demand for retrievable or optional filters along with approaches to effectively place and retrieve these filters. The market growth is also buoyed by increasing preference for minimally-invasive surgeries, mainly for cardiovascular conditions, and favorable reimbursement policies in both developed and developing regions. The inferior vena cava filters market is also benefitting from advances in healthcare technology and introduction of sophisticated devices including convertible, combination and bio-convertible filters as well as central venous catheters.
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters estimated at US$683.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period. Retrievable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.5% CAGR to reach US$772.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Permanent segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 36.2% share of the global Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters market. The availability of optional or retrievable filters, in particular, has increased filter placement rates as well as spurred the expansion of indications for filter placement. The number of filter placements has witnessed a steady increase in the US. Growth in the permanent inferior vena cava filters segment is due to cost-effectiveness of these devices and rising cases of venous thromboembolism (VTE). These filters are suitable options for patients requiring lifelong protection owing to their efficiency and lower risk. The segment is also poised to benefit from availability of advanced retrieval techniques to remove these filters.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $290.4 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $111.4 Million by 2026
- The Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$290.4 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 39.74% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$111.4 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 7.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$122.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. The US market is driven by considerably high healthcare expenditure, and increasing adoption of advanced technology, robust healthcare infrastructure, presence of leading players and investments in R&D for finding new treatments for cardiovascular conditions. Growth in the European region is being driven by rising cases of pulmonary emboli (PE), increasing aging population, high healthcare spending and growing acceptance of advanced filters. Improvement in healthcare infrastructure, large number of related patients, and continuously growing healthcare expenditure augment demand for IVC filters in the Asia-Pacific region.
- Argon Medical Devices, Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- BARD, A Becton, Dickinson Company
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Cook Medical, Inc.
