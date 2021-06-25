USA Brand EUNORAU Officially Collaborates With BTN Electric Bike This Year

LAS VEGAS, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 2010, EUNORAU E-MOBILITY USA (www.eunorau-ebike.com) has been working with BTN (Back To Nature) Electric Bikes & Electric Drive Systems for more than 10 Years. It has been established a deep cooperative relationship with BTN. In 2021, EUNORAU E-MOBILITY USA launches the New Models and upgrades the Current Models:



1.E-FAT-MN: Add Green color & front basket support at 2020 season, The Brake upgrade to Hydraulic brake at 2021 (after selling out the current inventory).

2.E-FAT-STEP: Add Pink color & front basket support at 2020 season，The Brake upgrade to Hydraulic brake at 2021 (after sold out the current inventory)

3.FAT-AWD: Upgrade the battery to 15.6AH, Brake upgrade to TEKTRO at 2020 season. The display Upgrade to LCD display with Miles indication & New CAMO color (for hunting) & New 24 inch wheel model at 2021 season.

4.FAT-HD: Upgrade the brake to hydraulic already in 2019, the company will upgrade the chain wheel with cover to avoid the chain fall off, Cables go through the new motor case to avoid the cable touch the ground & New CAMO color (for hunting) at 2021 season.

5.MAX-CARGO: Upgraded the rear rack can mount the basket at 2020, the company will upgrade the bike can support second battery at 2021 (after sold out the current inventory)

6.E-Torque: Keep stable with new torque sensor & Upgrade the display to C3. And will add blue color at the 2021 season.

7.G20-CARGO: It is the mid motor version of the MAX-CARGO, Green color, the company will upgrade the bike can support a second battery in 2021 (after selling the current inventory).

8.NEW-TRIKE: Upgrade the fork strength & Upgrade the display to C3 at 2021 season.

9.FAT-HS: It is the new 1000W full suspension model in 2020, the company has been changing the frame supplier to TREK/HAIBIKE/CUBE factory which located in China in 2020 & Dual battery Design & upgraded the cables go through the motor case, Rack & Fender Sets for optional.

10.UHVO: It is the new affordable price full suspension bike at 2020, the company has upgraded the display to 500S with miles indication & New Red color at the end of 2020, Rack & Fender Sets for optional.

11.TL-01&TL-02: The Best Hunting Trailer for the 2021 season.

12.Spare Parts: E-bike system For Repair Most of the eBikes in the Market, 27.5*3 wheelsets, Upgrade Battery, Upgrade Forks, Cargo baskets for the bikes which have front basket support.

13.2021-2022 New Model:

JUMBO: The 1000W hub motor scooter, Powerful than ever before.

SPECTER S: BAFANG M620 ULTRA motor+TREK/HAIBIKE/CUBE Level Step over full suspension Frame+Dual battery Design,Rack&Fender Sets for optional.

SPECTER ST: BAFANG M620 ULTRA motor+TREK/HAIBIKE/CUBE Level Step thru full suspension Frame+Dual battery Design,Rack&Fender Sets for optional.

DEFENDER S:BAFANG 750W*2 Dual Fat motor+TREK/HAIBIKE/CUBE Level Step thru full suspension Frame+Dual battery Design, Rack&Fender Sets for optional, This Model Has Been Getting Success on Indiegogo Campaign:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/eunorau-all-wheel-drive-fs-1500w-and-1600wh-ebike#/; To become a dealer, please email to:dealer@eunorau-ebike.com.

About BTN Electric Bike:

Due To The COVID-19, The Electric Bikes Request is booming, The Electric Bike Brands Also Booming, As an experienced Supplier Of Electric Bike, The Coming issue will be the After-Sale Service, Most of the Small eBike Brand Potentially have Spare Parts Support Problem, End User need to check the ebike more carefully when purchasing a New Brand eBike Online. As a Manufacture, BTN has been working with various electric bike brands in North America, Australia, and Europe. They Build High-Quality eBikes and Offer Good Service across the World. For independent OEM service, please visit www.btn-ebike.com

