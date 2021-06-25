Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market to Reach US$51.3 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798626/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$51.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% over the period 2020-2027.Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.8% CAGR to reach US$30.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 16.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 36.5% share of the global Fraud Detection and Prevention market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 34.2% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 18.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Fraud Detection and Prevention market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 34.22% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$9.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.5% and 13.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$9.5 Billion by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 80 Featured)



ACI Worldwide, Inc.

BAE Systems PLC

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc.

DXC Technology Company

Experian Information Solutions, Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation

Featurespace Ltd.

Fiserv, Inc.

FRISS Fraudebestrijding B.V.

IBM Corporation

LexisNexis Group Inc.

NICE Systems Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Sekur Me

ThreatMetrix, Inc.

Webroot, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798626/?utm_source=GNW



CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Impact of COVID-19 on Cybersecurity

EXHIBIT 2: Global Cybersecurity Market Reset & Trajectory -

Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Steep Rise in Fraud Attacks amid COVID-19 Predicament Marks

Opportunity for Fraud Detection & Prevention Market

EXHIBIT 3: Financial Losses in the US Due to Internet Crime in

US$ Million: 2012-2020

Fraud Detection and Prevention: An Overview

Outlook

Fraud Analytics & Professional Services Command Fraud Detection &

Prevention Market

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Sophisticated Frauds & Short Supply of Professionals to Inhibit

Growth

Recent Market Activity

Select New Products



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Transformation of Businesses and Need to Ensure

Security of Sensitive Data to Spur Market Demand

EXHIBIT 4: Global Digital Data Created (In Zettabytes) for the

Years 2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030

EXHIBIT 5: Digital Transformation Accelerates Demand for Tools

to Safeguard Enterprise Data: Global Digital Transformation

Spending (In US$ Billion) for 2017-2023

Rise in Moneylaundering Cases Drives the Uptake of Fraud

Detection and Prevention Solutions

Rising Incidences of ATOs & Phishing Emails Augment Fraud

Detection Demand

Booming e-Commerce Industry Aggravates the Risk of Fraud

EXHIBIT 6: Global e-Commerce Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for

Years 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024

Types of E-Commerce Frauds

COVID-19 Pandemic Elevates Opportunities

EXHIBIT 7: Global B2C eCommerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the

Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

EXHIBIT 8: Global eCommerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for

the Period 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Rise of Digital Banking Brings Out BFSI as the Largest Spender

on Fraud Prevention

EXHIBIT 9: Global Internet Users in Billion for the Years 2014

through 2021

Risk Analysis in Real-Time to Thwart Frauds in Banking Sector

Increase in the Use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine

Learning in Banking Sector to Boost Fraud Detection and

Prevention Market

Anomaly Detection: An Overview

EXHIBIT 10: Cumulative Global Online Fraud (In US$ Billion)

Between 2020 to 2024 by Region

Growing Global IoT Ecosystems Pushes Up the Risk of Fraud

EXHIBIT 11: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion)

for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

EXHIBIT 12: Opportunity Indicator: Global Spending (In US$

Billion) on IoT for the Years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 & 2024

IoT Enabled Fraud, a Major Concern for Merchants in the Current

Scenario

Blockchain for Fraud Prevention: A New & Potent Weapon in the

Making

Blockchain?s Powerful Fraud Prevention Features

AI Set to Raise the Bar in Fraud Detection

Businesses Increasingly Adopt Customer-centric Fraud Prevention

Techniques

Increasing Volume of Non-cash Payment/Transaction Volumes Drive

Uptake of Fraud Detection and Prevention Market

Is COVID-19 Scenario Making Payment Space to Bid Adieu to Cash

Payments?

More Payment Options

Rise in Application of Hybrid Analytical Approaches

Healthcare Networks Confront Growing Threat of Cyberattacks

Fraud Protection Software for eCommerce Businesses and the

Travel Industry

Role of Machine Learning in Fraud Detection Gaining Prominence



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Fraud Detection

and Prevention by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Fraud Detection and

Prevention by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Fraud Detection and

Prevention by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Solutions by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Solutions by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Payment Frauds by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Payment Frauds by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Payment Frauds by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Money Laundering

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Money Laundering by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Money Laundering by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Identity Theft by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Identity Theft by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Identity Theft by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail &

eCommerce by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Retail & eCommerce by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail & eCommerce by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Government &

Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Government & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Government & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial &

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Industrial & Manufacturing

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial &

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Fraud Detection and

Prevention by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Fraud Detection and

Prevention by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fraud Detection and

Prevention by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Fraud Detection and

Prevention by Application - Payment Frauds, Money Laundering,

Identity Theft and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Fraud Detection and

Prevention by Application - Payment Frauds, Money Laundering,

Identity Theft and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fraud Detection and

Prevention by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Payment Frauds, Money Laundering, Identity Theft

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Fraud Detection and

Prevention by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT &

Telecom, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Industrial &

Manufacturing and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: USA Historic Review for Fraud Detection and

Prevention by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT &

Telecom, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Industrial &

Manufacturing and Other Verticals Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fraud Detection and

Prevention by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & Telecom, Government &

Defense, Healthcare, Industrial & Manufacturing and Other

Verticals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Fraud Detection

and Prevention by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Fraud Detection and

Prevention by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fraud Detection and

Prevention by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Fraud Detection

and Prevention by Application - Payment Frauds, Money

Laundering, Identity Theft and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Fraud Detection and

Prevention by Application - Payment Frauds, Money Laundering,

Identity Theft and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fraud Detection and

Prevention by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Payment Frauds, Money Laundering, Identity Theft

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Fraud Detection

and Prevention by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT &

Telecom, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Industrial &

Manufacturing and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Fraud Detection and

Prevention by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT &

Telecom, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Industrial &

Manufacturing and Other Verticals Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fraud Detection and

Prevention by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & Telecom, Government &

Defense, Healthcare, Industrial & Manufacturing and Other

Verticals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Fraud Detection

and Prevention by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Fraud Detection and

Prevention by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fraud Detection and

Prevention by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Fraud Detection

and Prevention by Application - Payment Frauds, Money

Laundering, Identity Theft and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Fraud Detection and

Prevention by Application - Payment Frauds, Money Laundering,

Identity Theft and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fraud Detection and

Prevention by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Payment Frauds, Money Laundering, Identity Theft

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Fraud Detection

and Prevention by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT &

Telecom, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Industrial &

Manufacturing and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Fraud Detection and

Prevention by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT &

Telecom, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Industrial &

Manufacturing and Other Verticals Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fraud Detection and

Prevention by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & Telecom, Government &

Defense, Healthcare, Industrial & Manufacturing and Other

Verticals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Fraud Detection

and Prevention by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for Fraud Detection and

Prevention by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Fraud Detection and

Prevention by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Fraud Detection

and Prevention by Application - Payment Frauds, Money

Laundering, Identity Theft and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: China Historic Review for Fraud Detection and

Prevention by Application - Payment Frauds, Money Laundering,

Identity Theft and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Fraud Detection and

Prevention by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Payment Frauds, Money Laundering, Identity Theft

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Fraud Detection

and Prevention by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT &

Telecom, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Industrial &

Manufacturing and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 77: China Historic Review for Fraud Detection and

Prevention by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT &

Telecom, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Industrial &

Manufacturing and Other Verticals Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Fraud Detection and

Prevention by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & Telecom, Government &

Defense, Healthcare, Industrial & Manufacturing and Other

Verticals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Fraud Detection

and Prevention by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Fraud Detection and

Prevention by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fraud Detection and

Prevention by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest

of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Fraud Detection

and Prevention by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Fraud Detection and

Prevention by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fraud Detection and

Prevention by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Fraud Detection

and Prevention by Application - Payment Frauds, Money

Laundering, Identity Theft and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Fraud Detection and

Prevention by Application - Payment Frauds, Money Laundering,

Identity Theft and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fraud Detection and

Prevention by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Payment Frauds, Money Laundering, Identity Theft

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Fraud Detection

and Prevention by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT &

Telecom, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Industrial &

Manufacturing and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Fraud Detection and

Prevention by Vertical - BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT &

Telecom, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Industrial &

Manufacturing and Other Verticals Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fraud Detection and

Prevention by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & Telecom, Government &

Defense, Healthcare, Industrial & Manufacturing and Other

Verticals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Fraud Detection

and Prevention by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: France Historic Review for Fraud Detection and

Prevention by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Fraud Detection and

Prevention by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Fraud Detection

and Prevention by Application - Payment Frauds, Money

Laundering, Identity Theft and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: France Historic Review for Fraud Detection and

Prevention by Application - Payment Frauds, Money Laundering,

Identity Theft and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Fraud Detection and

Prevention by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Payment Frauds, Money Laundering, Identity Theft

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: France Current & Future Analysis for Fraud Detection

and Prevention by Vertical

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798626/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________