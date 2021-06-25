Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market to Reach US$51.3 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798626/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$51.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% over the period 2020-2027.Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.8% CAGR to reach US$30.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 16.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 36.5% share of the global Fraud Detection and Prevention market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 34.2% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 18.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Fraud Detection and Prevention market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 34.22% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$9.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.5% and 13.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$9.5 Billion by the year 2027.
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Impact of COVID-19 on Cybersecurity
EXHIBIT 2: Global Cybersecurity Market Reset & Trajectory -
Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Steep Rise in Fraud Attacks amid COVID-19 Predicament Marks
Opportunity for Fraud Detection & Prevention Market
EXHIBIT 3: Financial Losses in the US Due to Internet Crime in
US$ Million: 2012-2020
Fraud Detection and Prevention: An Overview
Outlook
Fraud Analytics & Professional Services Command Fraud Detection &
Prevention Market
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
Sophisticated Frauds & Short Supply of Professionals to Inhibit
Growth
Recent Market Activity
Select New Products
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Digital Transformation of Businesses and Need to Ensure
Security of Sensitive Data to Spur Market Demand
EXHIBIT 4: Global Digital Data Created (In Zettabytes) for the
Years 2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030
EXHIBIT 5: Digital Transformation Accelerates Demand for Tools
to Safeguard Enterprise Data: Global Digital Transformation
Spending (In US$ Billion) for 2017-2023
Rise in Moneylaundering Cases Drives the Uptake of Fraud
Detection and Prevention Solutions
Rising Incidences of ATOs & Phishing Emails Augment Fraud
Detection Demand
Booming e-Commerce Industry Aggravates the Risk of Fraud
EXHIBIT 6: Global e-Commerce Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for
Years 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024
Types of E-Commerce Frauds
COVID-19 Pandemic Elevates Opportunities
EXHIBIT 7: Global B2C eCommerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the
Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
EXHIBIT 8: Global eCommerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for
the Period 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
Rise of Digital Banking Brings Out BFSI as the Largest Spender
on Fraud Prevention
EXHIBIT 9: Global Internet Users in Billion for the Years 2014
through 2021
Risk Analysis in Real-Time to Thwart Frauds in Banking Sector
Increase in the Use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine
Learning in Banking Sector to Boost Fraud Detection and
Prevention Market
Anomaly Detection: An Overview
EXHIBIT 10: Cumulative Global Online Fraud (In US$ Billion)
Between 2020 to 2024 by Region
Growing Global IoT Ecosystems Pushes Up the Risk of Fraud
EXHIBIT 11: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion)
for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
EXHIBIT 12: Opportunity Indicator: Global Spending (In US$
Billion) on IoT for the Years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 & 2024
IoT Enabled Fraud, a Major Concern for Merchants in the Current
Scenario
Blockchain for Fraud Prevention: A New & Potent Weapon in the
Making
Blockchain?s Powerful Fraud Prevention Features
AI Set to Raise the Bar in Fraud Detection
Businesses Increasingly Adopt Customer-centric Fraud Prevention
Techniques
Increasing Volume of Non-cash Payment/Transaction Volumes Drive
Uptake of Fraud Detection and Prevention Market
Is COVID-19 Scenario Making Payment Space to Bid Adieu to Cash
Payments?
More Payment Options
Rise in Application of Hybrid Analytical Approaches
Healthcare Networks Confront Growing Threat of Cyberattacks
Fraud Protection Software for eCommerce Businesses and the
Travel Industry
Role of Machine Learning in Fraud Detection Gaining Prominence
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
