Global Exoskeleton Robots Market to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2026

New York, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Exoskeleton Robots Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798545/?utm_source=GNW
These external skeletons use artificial intelligence and sensors to detect bio-neurotic signals from the brain and trigger the frame to move in line with specific instructions like sitting, standing or lifting an object. Growth in the global market is being driven by increasing applications across diverse industries, rising geriatric population, technological innovations and broader scope in the military and healthcare sectors. These suits are anticipated to find extensive adoption in healthcare applications and benefit from increasing number of rehabilitation centers. Against the backdrop of strict social distancing measures and travel restrictions to curb spread of the coronavirus, the combination of worker shortage and exponential growth of the e-commerce sector has created a strong demand for advanced tools across diverse industries to boost productivity while ensuring worker safety. The requirement has played an important role in driving the adoption of powered, full-body exoskeletons for production units, construction sites and other complex environments.
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Exoskeleton Robots estimated at US$647.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.2% over the analysis period. Healthcare, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 20.8% CAGR to reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Industrial segment is readjusted to a revised 23.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.4% share of the global Exoskeleton Robots market. Healthcare continues to be the primary end-use application segment of the robotic exoskeletons market as a result of increasing adoption of these suits by seniors and people with mobility disorders. Rising acceptance of exoskeletons in rehabilitation centers coupled with increasing incident of spinal cord injuries and associated treatments are bolstering the healthcare segment.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $319.6 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $255.8 Million by 2026
- The Exoskeleton Robots market in the U.S. is estimated at US$319.6 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 43.07% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$255.8 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 25.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.9% and 19.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$305.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in North America region is being driven by major contribution from the US, rising aging population and high purchasing power of people. The market demand is propelled by increasing cases of spinal cord injury and stroke along with associated disabilities. Increasing awareness about these options and regulatory approval for medical exoskeletons are poised to fuel demand, while increasing number of rehabilitation centers to serve people with spinal cord injuries, stroke, traumatic brain surgeries, cerebral palsy and multiple sclerosis are expected to bolster the market. Improvements in healthcare infrastructure, a massive patient pool and government funding for medical devices are the major factors fueling growth in the Asia-Pacific region.
By End-Use, Industrial Segment to Reach $714 Million by 2026
- The Industrial segment is gaining from increasing cases of workplace injuries and rising awareness regarding various merits of using exoskeletons in industrial applications. The increasing demand for advanced products to empower workers in different sectors like manufacturing, construction and distribution is poised to benefit the industrial segment. In the global Industrial segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 22% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$167.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$699.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$70.2 Million by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 101 Featured)
- Cyberdyne, Inc.
- Ekso Bionics
- Hocoma AG
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Panasonic Corporation
- Parker Hannifin Corporation
- Rewalk Robotics Ltd.
- Rex Bionics Ltd.
- Toyota Motor Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798545/?utm_source=GNW
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
EXHIBIT 1: COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries
and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real
GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019E to 2022F
COVID-19 Provides Major Springboard to Full-Body, Powered
Exoskeleton Deployment
Pandemic Compels Senior Care Facilities to Use Modern
Technologies for Better Care
Disruptions in Military Training Inflicts Direct Blow on
Exoskeleton Robotics Market
EXHIBIT 2: Infection Spread Disrupts Military Personnel
Training & Troop Deployment: Cumulative Number of COVID-19
Cases Across the Defense Department in the U.S. in May, June,
September & November 2020
Exoskeleton Robots: Wearable Machines to Augment Human Strength
Active & Passive Exoskeletons
Rising Demand Amps Up Global Robotic Exoskeletons Market to
Action-Packed Future
Mobile Exoskeletons Dominate and Buoy the Market
Primary Segments of Robotic Exoskeletons
Prominent Factors with Positive Cascading Effect on Robotic
Exoskeletons Market
High Adoption in Medical & Military Applications
Technological Advances to Drive Growth
Select Innovations & Advancements
Analysis by End-Use: Healthcare Remains Primary Segment
EXHIBIT 3: World Exoskeleton Robots Market by End-Use (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Healthcare,
Industrial, and Other End-Uses
Regional Analysis: North America Remains the Most Lucrative Market
EXHIBIT 4: World Exoskeleton Robots Market by Region (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and
Developing Regions
EXHIBIT 5: Global Exoskeleton Robots Market: Geographic Regions
Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,
Rest of World, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan
Competitive Scenario
Budding Market for Robotic Exoskeletons Marked by Fierce
Competition
Recent Market Activity
EXHIBIT 6: Exoskeleton Robots Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020(E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Healthcare Sector Steers Momentum in the Exoskeleton Robots Market
Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Robots Set to Make Big Gains
Exoskeleton Robots Helping Paraplegics to Walk Again
Recent Exoskeleton Advancements for Delivering Enhanced
Mobility Therapy
Increasing Incidence of Neurological, Musculoskeletal and
Chronic Medical Conditions to Steer Adoption
EXHIBIT 7: Global Osteoporosis Prevalence: Number of People
with Osteoporosis in Millions by Select Country/Region for
2012 and 2022P
EXHIBIT 8: Percentage (%) of Women Affected by Osteoporosis
Importance of Physical Therapy for Stroke Survivors Bodes Well
Select Arm and Hand Robotic Devices
Select Leg and Foot Robotic Devices
Rising Incidence of Physical Disabilities Steers Importance of
Rehabilitation Robots
EXHIBIT 9: Percentage of Population with Disabilities by Age Group
Growing Geriatric Population & Parallel Increase in Prevalence
of Age-Related Conditions: Strong Business Case for
Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Robots
EXHIBIT 10: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
EXHIBIT 11: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total
Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed
Regions: 2019 & 2030
Rising Care Costs & Shortage of Home Care Workers for Disabled
and Elderly Turn Focus onto Rehabilitation Robots
EXHIBIT 12: Annual Cost of Full-Time Home Health Aide (in $) in
the US for 2004-2019
EXHIBIT 13: Long-term Care Workers in the US: Percentage
Breakdown of Workforce by Type for 2020
Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future
Success of Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Robots
Exoskeleton Robots Poised to Transform Industrial Sector
Industrial Exoskeleton Robots Promise Increased Worker
Productivity & Reduced Workplace Injuries
Current Trends in Industrial Automation & Industry 4.0 Favor
Uptake
EXHIBIT 14: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size
(US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020
As Defense Departments Lean towards Advanced Technologies,
Opportunities Galore for Military Exoskeleton Robots
EXHIBIT 15: Global Defense Budget (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
New Range of Military Exoskeletons Come to the Fore to Address
Stringent Requirements of Infantry Squads
Emphasis on Soldier Protection & Strengthening Infantry
Capabilities Widen the Business Case
EXHIBIT 16: Global Active Ready-to-Fight Military Manpower (In
000s) by Country
Exoskeleton Robots Augment Military Wearable Technology
AI Steps into Reinforce Military Exoskeleton Robots
US Marines to Test Real-Life Exoskeleton Robots
Construction Sector: A Niche Domain for Exoskeleton Robots
Smart Exoskeleton Market Poised to Witness Robust Growth
Smart Textiles to Play an Important Role in the Development of
Smart Exoskeletons
EXHIBIT 17: Global Smart Textile Market (In US$ Billion) for Years
Ongoing Research Efforts to Open New Avenues
Lack of Standards Holding Back Exoskeleton Adoption
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Exoskeleton Robots
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Exoskeleton Robots by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Industrial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Aging Demographics and Rise in People with Disabilities to
Drive Adoption of Exoskeleton Robots in Healthcare Setup
EXHIBIT 18: US Population by Age Group (in %) for 2018, 2030 &
2050
Home Healthcare Trends Augurs Well for Market Expansion
Market Analytics
Table 9: USA Current & Future Analysis for Exoskeleton Robots
by End-Use - Healthcare, Industrial and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: USA 7-Year Perspective for Exoskeleton Robots by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Healthcare, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 &
2027
CANADA
Table 11: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Exoskeleton
Robots by End-Use - Healthcare, Industrial and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Exoskeleton Robots by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Healthcare, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 &
2027
JAPAN
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 19: Aging Population in Japan: 65+ Individuals as % of
Total Population for 2010-2019
Market Analytics
Table 13: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Exoskeleton
Robots by End-Use - Healthcare, Industrial and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Exoskeleton Robots by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Healthcare, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 &
2027
CHINA
Table 15: China Current & Future Analysis for Exoskeleton
Robots by End-Use - Healthcare, Industrial and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: China 7-Year Perspective for Exoskeleton Robots by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Healthcare, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 &
2027
EUROPE
Market Overview
Aging Population: A Key Driver of Healthcare Exoskeleton
Robotics Market Growth
EXHIBIT 20: Elderly Population in Europe: 65+ People as % of
Total Population in Select European Countries for 2019
Market Analytics
Table 17: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Exoskeleton
Robots by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Exoskeleton Robots by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 19: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Exoskeleton
Robots by End-Use - Healthcare, Industrial and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Exoskeleton Robots by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Healthcare, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 21: France Current & Future Analysis for Exoskeleton
Robots by End-Use - Healthcare, Industrial and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: France 7-Year Perspective for Exoskeleton Robots by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Healthcare, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 23: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Exoskeleton
Robots by End-Use - Healthcare, Industrial and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Exoskeleton Robots by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Healthcare, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 &
2027
ITALY
Table 25: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Exoskeleton
Robots by End-Use - Healthcare, Industrial and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Exoskeleton Robots by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Healthcare, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 27: UK Current & Future Analysis for Exoskeleton Robots
by End-Use - Healthcare, Industrial and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: UK 7-Year Perspective for Exoskeleton Robots by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Healthcare, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 29: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Exoskeleton Robots by End-Use - Healthcare, Industrial and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Exoskeleton
Robots by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Healthcare, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
India: Assistive Technologies for Disabled Individuals
Market Analytics
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Exoskeleton Robots by End-Use - Healthcare, Industrial and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Exoskeleton
Robots by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Healthcare, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 &
2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 33: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Exoskeleton Robots by End-Use - Healthcare, Industrial and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Exoskeleton
Robots by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Healthcare, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 &
2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 101
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798545/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________