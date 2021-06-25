Global Essential Oils Market to Reach $11.3 Billion by 2026

New York, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Essential Oils Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798538/?utm_source=GNW

The concentrated extracts are volatile and have aromatic essences, making them ideal for multiple applications such as food & beverage, home care & cleaning, cosmetics, fragrances, and aromatherapy. Growth in the market is being driven by multiple factors such as rising preference for clean label products, new applications, and increasing transparency in processes. The increasing use of essential oils in the household, personal care, and bath significantly contributes towards the market growth. The food & beverage industry is one of the key drivers of growth for the essential oils industry. The food & beverage industry utilizes essential oils as ingredients, and also as preservative agents. With growing adoption of alternative medicine for common ailments, the demand for essential oils in aromatherapy are increasing at a significant pace, especially in developed markets where parlors for aromatherapy are flourishing.



- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Essential Oils estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period. Distillation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.6% CAGR to reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solvent Extraction segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.1% share of the global Essential Oils market. Essential oils are mainly extracted through "steam distillation". In this method, steam is passed through a distillation chamber containing the plant material. Breakdown of plant tissue occurs in presence of steam, thereby releasing essential oil in the form of vapors. Majority of essential oils including eucalyptus, patchouli, tea tree oil, peppermint and lavender are distilled. Solvent extraction method is employed for the delicate plant material or flowers, as their aroma would be denatured or spoiled by high temperatures required for water or steam distillation.



- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1 Billion by 2026



- The Essential Oils market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 35.79% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 5.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Europe and North America dominate market growth, owing to the presence of large cosmetics and food & beverage industries, the two largest applications of essential oils. Moreover, Europe boasts of profound support mechanisms such as the EFEO (European Federation of Essential Oils) that promotes essential oils. In addition, the availability of feedstock and access to end-users also aid the European market. The presence of a large untapped market with increasing disposable incomes and awareness is propelling growth in the Asia-Pacific region.



Carbon Dioxide Extraction Segment to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2026



- Supercritical fluid extraction method makes use of super carbon dioxide as a solvent in solvent extraction method. The supercritical carbon dioxide extracts both essential oils and waxes to form concrete. Pressure is reduced to normal levels leading to evaporation of carbon dioxide, leaving no petrochemical residues. In the global Carbon Dioxide Extraction segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$140.8 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 88 Featured)



Biolandes SAS

Cargill, Incorporated

doTERRA International LLC.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Essential Oils of New Zealand Ltd.

Falcon Essential Oils

Farotti S. R. L.

Flavex Naturextrakte GmbH

Givaudan S.A. (Switzerland)

H. Reynaud & Fils

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Moksha Lifestyle Products

Robertet SA

Rocky Mountain Oils, LLC

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Sydney Essential Oils Co. Pty Ltd.

The Lebermuth Co., Inc.

Young Living Essential Oils







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

As Consumers Focus on Health and Boosting Immunity Amidst the

Pandemic, Essential Oils Find Favor

Essential Oils as Adjuvant Therapy for COVID-19 Disease

An Introduction to Essential Oils

Extraction of Essential Oils

Extraction of Essential Oils

Categorization of Essential Oils

Raw Materials Used in Essential Oils

Applications of Essential Oils

Global Market Outlook

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapid Growth of Aromatherapy & Natural Therapies Fuels Demand

for Essential Oils

EXHIBIT 1: Global Aromatherapy Market Size (in US$ Million) for

the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Rising Awareness about Preventive Healthcare Drives Demand for

Essential Oils

Pharmaceutical Industry Emerges as a High Potential Growth

Segment for Essential Oils

With Incidence of Anxiety Disorders and Depression on the Rise,

Essential Oils Emerge to Provide Relief

EXHIBIT 2: Depression Emerges as a Major Mental Health

Condition: Breakdown of Cases of Depressive Disorders by

Region for 2020E

EXHIBIT 3: Global Prevalence of Depression (in %) by Age Group

for 2020E

Personal Care & Cosmetic Applications to Continue Spurring

Demand for Essential Oils

EXHIBIT 4: Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Size

(in US$ Billion) for 2018, 2021, 2024 & 2026

Growing Use of Essential Oils in Food & Beverage Applications

Trend Towards Organic & Natural Foods Bodes Well for Natural

Food Preservatives, Driving Opportunities in Essential Oils

Essential Oils Hold Potential as a Natural Pesticide

Lemon Essential Oil: A Commonly Used Essential Oil in Aromatherapy

Lemon Myrtle Essential Oil: Expanding Uses to Boost Growth

Use of Essential Oils in Vaping Gains Momentum

Organic Essential Oils Poised for High Growth

Growing Focus on Sustainable Production in Essential Oils Industry

Risks and Challenges of Using Essential Oils Restrains Market

Growth



